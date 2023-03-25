It is a point of pride for area restaurants to say they source local ingredients and included on that list of those who use bread is one word: Pyrenees.
Most of the world knows that as the mountain range that separates France and Spain, but in Kern County that name is synonymous with sourdough bread.
Although the business that would become Pyrenees French Bakery in Old Town Kern did not begin with that name, it is the one that endures 76 years later.
The bakery's roots begin with Kern City French Bakery, which opened in 1887 and was later bought by Marcel Raynaud, Joseph Gueyden and Augustine Amour.
While that business grew, another baker was establishing his career.
Pierre Laxague, hailing from Aldudes in the Pyrenees region of southwestern France, came to California working, as many Basque immigrants did, as a sheepherder.
After five years, he traded sheep for sourdough, learning the bread-making trade and working under his uncle Jean Baptiste Garacochea, founder of Pioneer Bakery in Venice.
In 1944, Laxague decided to move to Bakersfield, bringing his wife, Juanita, and two children to join the large Basque community.
With partners, they purchased Parisian Bakery on East 18th Street. Then in 1947, the bakers bought Kern City French Bakery, which had been in operation under a variety of owners since 1887, from Joe and Lea Gueydan.
Eventually the Laxagues became the sole owners of the business that they renamed Pyrenees French Bakery.
In 1961, the original building, which had housed the bakery and the family, was moved to the Kern County Museum. (After six decades portraying a watch-makers shop, a dress-maker's shop and a hat shop, the 110-year-old structure was restored as a bakery in the museum's Pioneer Village in May.)
Pyrenees moved to its current home at 717 E. 21st St. when the Laxagues built the new storefront with a much larger bakery building behind it.
The bakery has continued to thrive, run by Pierre and Juanita's daughter Marianna, who was 7 when her parents purchased the business.
That family legacy extends to the bakery's sourdough starter, which has been in use for 75 years.
Many restaurants use Pyrenees bread, which is also available in a variety of grocery stores.
Along with the famous sourdough, the bakery also makes squaw bread, whole wheat, sweet dough, rye and nine-grain whole wheat. Its party slices and pull-apart sourdough loaves, often featuring seasonal designs, are extremely popular.
Stefani Dias
