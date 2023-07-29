A new vision is emerging in the Bakersfield City School District — The Portrait of a Graduate.
Over the past several months, educators and community members met to engage in meaningful conversations, unifying in a collective framework to guide students and the work of the district into the future. The perspectives of teachers, staff and local leadership were instrumental in addressing questions that included: What qualities and skills should a BCSD graduate possess? What competencies should BCSD champion? What will the future hold for BCSD students?
“We know our students must possess certain skills to be successful in our rapidly changing world. The Portrait of a Graduate is a tool to help us as educators support our students so they have the knowledge and ability to flourish in the future,” said Superintendent. Mark Luque.
The perspective wasn’t just from adults, however. Student input was just as crucial to the framework process. The POG committee regularly met with students at all age levels and asked about their hopes for their future, what they wanted from school, and what they wished their teachers and administrators knew about them. Their answers reminded everyone that students actively think about their education as a means for future success, and their insight spanned a spectrum of interests, as they asked questions on home buying, taxes, class sizes and technology. BCSD students want to be challenged, they want creativity, and they want a connection with their peers and teachers.
The combined insight from these meetings converged to highlight six competencies for our students:
COMMUNICATOR: Communicates with poise, organization and purpose, while also being an active listener that acknowledges and understands different viewpoints to build and maintain positive relationships.
PROBLEM SOLVER: Able to identify, investigate, analyze, connect knowledge and resources, and communicate relevance of a problem or challenge to the world around them.
RESILIENT LEARNER: Exhibits perseverance and the capacity to be self-directed, independent, adaptable and confident when engaging in new learning or when confronted with challenging situations.
CRITICAL THINKER: Practices self-reflection, questions, evaluates and considers multiple perspectives, applying a wide range of approaches when problem solving.
COLLABORATOR: Shares ideas effectively, respectfully and flexibly within diverse teams to accomplish a common goal, while demonstrating shared responsibility with a focus on developing high quality products.
CREATOR: Confidently tries new and innovative ideas inspired by the world around them, challenges existing boundaries, using imagination, skills and talents while being willing to fail in the process.
Through the Portrait of a Graduate, schools will begin to embrace an expanded definition of student success, one that ensures students are fully equipped with core academic knowledge and skills, as well as a range of other competencies needed to be successful in education, work and life.
“We believe in order for students to reach their full potential, they must be able to master the competencies desirable in all classrooms and by all employers,” Luque said. “The ability to be creative, resilient, to successfully communicate, problem-solve, critically think and collaborate is essential.”
The BCSD learning community will be further introduced to the Portrait of a Graduate during the 2023-2024 school year, unveiling a strategic plan for full implementation by the end of the year.
But these competencies cannot be met if students aren’t showing up to their classrooms.
An additional effort is underway to address chronic absenteeism, which is defined by the Department of Education as a student missing at least 18 days of school in a year. Even seemingly routine absences can add up, and most families aren’t aware of the effects one or two absences a month can have on their child’s long-term learning.
“Children who are chronically absent in preschool, kindergarten and first grade are much less likely to read at grade level by the third grade. Students who cannot read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely than proficient readers to drop out of high school,” reads the Department of Education website.
This year BCSD is focused on addressing the issues that our families may face in getting their kids to school every day. We hope to instill in our students the positive, healthy habit of showing up for themselves. There are 180 days in the school year, and the district is excited to fill each one with lessons that shape our students for a lifetime.
Tabatha Mills is chief of communications for the Bakersfield City School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.