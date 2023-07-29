A new vision is emerging in the Bakersfield City School District — The Portrait of a Graduate.

Over the past several months, educators and community members met to engage in meaningful conversations, unifying in a collective framework to guide students and the work of the district into the future. The perspectives of teachers, staff and local leadership were instrumental in addressing questions that included: What qualities and skills should a BCSD graduate possess? What competencies should BCSD champion? What will the future hold for BCSD students?

Recommended for you