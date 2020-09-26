“Saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the world in the fight to end cancer” is American Cancer Society’s mission.
The American Cancer Society’s Bakersfield chapter hosts the annual Valley of Hope event each year to raise funds to continue the fight against cancer. Every year, the organization hosts a spectacular night with a beautiful farm to table seated dinner, but this year it will be planned differently, according to American Cancer Society’s community development manager, Lara Weberling.
“Typically our event is a $200-plate event but the great thing about this year is that it’s free and open to everyone in the virtual phase,” she said.
Back in March, Weberling and her team thought of the future of the event and kicked around the idea of going virtual.
“There’s no way we can plan to count on having a safe event in October. Our revenue is impacted and we thought it would be an irresponsible use of donor dollars to throw this event,” she said.
Though the event will not be held in person, Weberling said the community can still expect the same components of the annual fundraiser, such as highlighting cancer survivors, auctions, entertainment, sponsor updates and a cancer challenge.
“We’re keeping it short to one hour this year, hitting the high notes and talking about relevant cancer research in the climate of COVID-19. We’re also going to have a survivor sharing their story via video hosted by KGET,” she said.
The Valley of Hope gala will feature speaker Christy Hornbuckle, new coaches Rachel Glauser from Providence Strategic Consulting and Stacy Morse; honorary chair Joe Hay, Jim Burke Ford Lincoln's president; and this year’s host, Rick Kreiser, Carney’s Business Technology Center president.
The Valley of Hope gala will also feature honoree Angela Goss, one of Bakersfield’s local cancer survivors. Goss’ story is vital for the community because she represents the Black community and has gone through unfortunate circumstances.
“Angela is an oral cancer survivor, a cancer you don’t hear about much. She also survived COVID after her surgery,” said Weberling. “She is able to speak to the issue of hope and equity, which is an important topic we face this year.”
The Valley of Hope gala will be held on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and broadcast live from downtown Bakersfield at Providence Strategic Consulting.
The coronavirus pandemic has halted many crucial events, but Weberling wants the community to continue supporting the cause to fight cancer.
“It’s never been this important, just because of COVID and our lives have slowed down, cancer doesn’t stop. We can’t ignore it, we have to keep going even though this year is different. We have to do the best we can to stay in the fight against cancer,” she said.
Weberling encourages virtual guests to gather in their small groups and participate.
“At our event, we seat a table of eight, but we would love it if people would host their table at home and watch the event,” she said.
The Valley of Hope virtual gala is free to the public, and registration for the auction is online. This year, Chef Lino’s Grill will be the restaurant partner for the event.
Weberling wants to thank the community for supporting the American Cancer Society and its many annual charities.
“It’s been amazing. Here we are in this rough year, people are buying a table that isn’t going to be here in real life. This community and their heart for giving and supporting our beloved charities never ceases to amaze me,” she said.
