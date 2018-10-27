Don your finest suit or gown and join the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Nov. 10 for “Romantic Classics,” a night of music that will elevate any night on the town.
“Dinner and a symphony concert is an excellent way to enjoy a romantic evening and not leave town,” said Kari Heilman, Executive Director of BSO.
Dinner hot spots like Uricchio’s and The Tower are less than 10 minute walks from Rabobank Theater, so grab an early dinner and then head to the lobby to hear quartets comprised of Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra musicians.
Music Director Stilian Kirov selected pieces that start the night with rousing excitement and bring listeners into the minds of some of the most famous romance composers of the modern era, many of whom were inspired by both the beautiful women and the dark world surrounding them.
First on the program is Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Leonore Overture No. 3,” featuring 17 BYSO strings. An overture to his only opera “Fidelio,” “Leonore” is the story of a woman whose love for her husband drives her to dress as a boy and work in the prison in which she suspects he is kept. This piece celebrates the power of love and is a theatrical, optimistic opener that traditionally was a mere part of the opera, but can definitely stand on its own.
W.A. Mozart, the boy genius who defined both the Classical and Romantic eras, was 22 years old when “Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds” premiered. Featuring principal wind players Laura Arganbright, oboe; Mary Moore, clarinet; Melissa Frey, bassoon; and Brian Smith, French horn, listeners will be whisked away to a time where hoops skirts and quietly witty banter were considered the high life of the bourgeois.
Last on the night’s program is Robert Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4.” Robert and Clara Schumann were the ultimate power couple in the music industry prior to Beyonce and Jay-Z. Schumann fell in love with the prodigious, albeit extremely young, daughter of his piano teacher, and subsequently led a life that would be part romance and part tragedy. His “Symphony No. 4” premiered a mere four years before succumbed to a severe mental disorder and was based on a piece that he originally presented to his love, Clara Schumann, for her birthday.
Since tickets range between $20 and $45, a night at the symphony has never been more appealing. Showtime is a 7:30 p.m., but the doors are open by 6:15.
Love is bittersweet, but a night at the symphony will always be delectable. Come out for an evening at the symphony, with hand-selected romantic classics that will provide the right amount of spark and excitement to relationships both old and new. ￼
