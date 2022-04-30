With about 114 years of tradition, the idea behind Mother's Day remains largely unchanged since its first celebration in 1908: It's a day for showing gratitude to a special mom or moms in your life.
Whether you’re taking out your mom, the mother of your children, a mother-in-law or another special matriarch in your life, you really can’t go wrong with a brunch option. This is almost a universal truth.
Kern County restaurateurs know this well, with almost every place prepping their respective red carpet treatments for moms, some even offering mimosas upon arrival.
Just know that wherever you go, it might be a little pricier than usual, whether the menu is a la carte or buffet-style — but hey, Mom’s worth it!
•••
The Padre Hotel
Reservations are required for The Padre Hotel, which opens the doors to its Belvedere Room at 9 a.m. on Mother’s Day.
People had already started making reservations in early April, but there may still be spots left for the a la carte brunch and “spring libations” menu, which is available until 4 p.m.
The Padre is located at 1702 18th St. Call 661-427-4900 to reserve your spot.
•••
Elements Venue
For a breakfast or lunch option, the Elements Venue and Banquet Center will have a lounge singer with Frank Sinatra-style show tunes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to owner Manuel Gutierrez, and then Mariachi San Marcos takes over from noon to 3 p.m.
Reservations are required for the buffet-style brunch, Gutierrez said, noting it will offer waffles, an omelet station, pozole, menudo and more.
The price is $32.95 for adults and $16.95 for children under the age of 15.
Elements is located at 3401 Chester Ave. For more information, call 661-301-4681.
•••
KC Steakhouse
If you’re looking to support a family-run establishment for Mother’s Day, this one has been owned and operated locally for more than 80 years.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8, KC Steakhouse will offer its a la carte menu as well as a few special options for moms, according to Cassie Bittle, co-owner of the restaurant.
While this one might not be the best option for a vegan mom, it is an offering that’s open a little bit later than some of the others.
“We have live music that plays from 2 to 6 p.m.,” Bittle said, adding that while an RSVP is recommended, the restaurant does its best to accommodate walk-ins as spots are available.
She said the restaurant also tries to encourage a “no cellphones at the table” policy to help keep the focus on quality family time.
“We have all of our classics, from a rack of lamb, and we top that with roasted garlic and a side of mint jelly,” she added. “We have Australian lobster, chicken piccata and then a wide range of steak to choose from.”
The music will feature Jimmy Gaines and Bobby O, a pianist and guitarist, respectively, who will play everything from hits of the '60s to Ed Sheeran.
There’s also a complimentary champagne mimosa toast available to moms, or Martinelli’s, if mom happens to be under 21.
KC's is located at 2515 F St. For more information, call 661-322-9910.
•••
The Petroleum Club at Sundale
For another great white-tablecloth dining option, The Petroleum Club at Sundale Country Club has a variety of options for its buffet-style brunch.
“We’re featuring an omelet station and a carnivore station, with a couple different meats to carve,” said Jenna Storey, membership and events coordinator. “We’re doing a special thing for Mother’s Day this year — as they arrive, they’ll get a complimentary mimosa with champagne.”
Storey offered a caution that reservations do start to fill up ahead of Easter, but she thought there might be a vacancy or two this year because the holidays are so close together.
The Petroleum Club at Sundale is located at 6218 Sundale Ave.
•••
Benji’s
One of Bakersfield’s most famous Basque restaurants, Benji’s, is open on Mother’s Day, offering its regular lunch and dinner menu from 11:30 a.m to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., respectively, according to manager Stephanie Duhart.
However Duhart cautioned that those who don’t have reservations prior to Mother’s Day probably won’t be able to find a spot on what’s traditionally the busiest day of the year for restaurants.
And that's another important thing to remember about Mother's Day: Make sure you make reservations ASAP.
While COVID-19 obviously skewed the dining data for the last two years, recent research from the National Restaurant Association indicates about half of all Americans will be out at a restaurant for Mother's Day. With Bakersfield reopened and restrictions largely gone, restaurants all over are preparing for crowds.
Benji's is located at 4001 Rosedale Highway. For more information, call 661-328-0400.
