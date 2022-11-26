A moment of clarity came while Kya Nyack was mired in depression and anxiety.
A moment of desperation came while doctors worked to revive her amid her second suicide attempt.
Five years ago, somehow a moment of hope came for Nyack as she pleaded to God for one more chance. She didn’t want to die.
Confusion, paranoia and hopelessness can sometimes take over when confronting what could be overwhelming depression and anxiety.
Nyack, who grew up in Bakersfield and attended Ridgeview and West high schools, thought, for a moment, her two children would be better off without her.
“I didn’t have any hope for my life,” Nyack, 33, said. “That just shows you how much hopelessness I felt. I was in despair. It was really hard. I felt like there was no way out.”
As Nyack battled her demons, she also did her best to remember the lift an organization called Dress for Success Bakersfield gave her.
Confidence can be powerful.
She found it with the program and downtown shop that gives women the tools to get into the workforce.
“(Dress for Success Bakersfield) really did a lot for me,” Nyack said. “At the time I was introduced to it I was at a really low point in my life. I forgot that my first job was in retail. I love clothing. I love dressing up and things like that. I kind of lost that when I had my first child. It reintroduced me to myself but in a professional way. When I first started with (Dress for Success) it kind of brought me back to my love for fashion. I was like ‘Oh my goodness.’ It brought me back to confidence. Something that I lost.”
Nyack, who lives in Arvin, is now working for Kern Energy in Bakersfield as an accounting associate.
She gave birth to her daughter, Surri, when she was 19 and struggled while living in a dysfunctional home, she said. That was among several challenges she confronted while being a single mother for Surii’s first six years. Nyack said her schedule is now more consistent and life is “smooth” because she is co-parenting Surii, and her son, Malakai, 6. The three share the same birthday: Jan. 16.
Nyack found out about Dress for Success Bakersfield when Surri was 2.
That’s when the organization was in its infancy. Elaine McNearney, the founder and executive director of Dress for Success Bakersfield, said the program has worked with more than 3,000 women since beginning in 2012, putting them in professional attire and helping them gain employment. Dress for Success is an international program that is 25 years old and established in 46 countries.
McNearney said she loves to help women like Nyack.
“It’s amazing,” McNearney said of putting women in professional wear and helping them gain employment. “... When you see someone come in and their shoulders are slumped and their head is down, she’s embarrassed about whatever has happened in her life, through her own fault or not. And, then you see her see herself it’s just amazing. The transformation: eyes are bright, head is up, shoulders are straight. We are really proud of what we’ve been able to do.”
McNearney expressed joy, relief and excitement that Dress for Success Bakersfield survived the coronavirus pandemic. The organization had an extended hours sale on Nov. 9, the first time since after COVID-19. The shop is packed with clothing donations, she said. Instead the organization needs cash donations and volunteers for those wanting to help during the holidays or throughout the year, she said.
McNearney credits Norma Dunn among others for helping start the program in Bakersfield. Dunn is now the director of the Mission Community Services Corporation Kern Women’s Business Center, where she continues to help women gain the knowledge they need to start and run successful businesses.
Dress for Success Bakersfield receives referrals from different entities, McNearney said, including the Kern County Human Services Department. That’s how Nyack found out about Dress for Success.
She said her life changed when she walked through the doors at Dress for Success Bakersfield. Ever since then, it's the same for several women who have gone through the program, she wants to help.
“I like my job but I still have a yearning passion to help younger women,” Nyack said. “I’m doing what I love. I’m crunching numbers. I’m busy all day. I love that aspect of it. But there’s still a deeper desire within me that needs to fulfill my passion and that’s basically to help younger girls.”
Nyack recently started what she calls “a movement,” a group called “The Beautiful Grind” on social media that helps women who have gone through the similar struggles she has experienced. They encourage and motivate each other with daily messages and photos.
During the pandemic, Nyack said she dropped off “blessing boxes,” that included diapers and groceries at the doorsteps of those who were in need.
“I used all that anger and angst I had and used it as passion to do for other people; that fulfilled me,” Nyack said. “... When Elaine saw me again, she said: “Wow! You were nothing like this when you first came to us.’ I’ve been through so much and it has changed me. And, I can never go back. I want to help people.”
Nyack said she tries to help Dress for Success Bakersfield when she can. She started “The Beautiful Grind” during the pandemic, “because that’s when it was darkest for people who were dealing with depression and anxiety. It was crazy for us because we felt in despair.”
She said Dress for Success changed her life and she will always be a part of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.