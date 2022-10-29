This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for ...
It may sound like an easy prompt, but it's tough to answer in 150 words or less. That's what Bakersfield Life asked people throughout the community to do as the holiday associated with family, friends and plenty of food draws near.
But often, there's so much more, as our community shares in the responses we collected.
•••
I'm most thankful that my parents are still with us and for the time I get to spend with them. I’m grateful for the many sacrifices they made so their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren could have a better life than they did; for the values they instilled in us (honesty, hard work, generosity and social responsibility); for being present at every play, recital, football/baseball game and graduation; for their unconditional love; and for being the rocks we clung to when life got tough.
— Robin Paggi, owner of Human Resource Development by Robin Paggi and an adjunct business professor at Cal State Bakersfield
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for life, health, family, country, pumpkin chiffon pie and the time to enjoy all of them!
Life, because without it, nothing is possible and with it all things are possible.
Health, because feeling good encourages us to do good.
Family, because without the support of loved ones we can never reach our full potential.
Country, because being a citizen of America has been the difference between life and death from the area my parents emigrated from in Europe.
Pumpkin chiffon pie, because that’s what my dear wife, Jacqueline, of blessed memory, would make for our family on Thanksgiving.
Lastly, the time to enjoy them, which speaks for itself.
— Phil Rudnick, born and raised in Bakersfield more than 90 years ago. He began his career punching cattle, herding sheep, military service and had spent more than 60 years serving clients as their lawyer. Currently operates Airport Valet Express, a charter bus company; Upstart Village, a coworking community; Ace RV storage; Rudnick Realty; Stockdale Affairs event venues; and Fleming Silver.
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for a healthy, happy family, which includes my incredible wife, Carla, and children Julian, 4, and Gianna, 1, who fill our loving household with energy and laughter.
I’m thankful to spend precious time with acquaintances, colleagues, friends and their families, relatives, and other loved ones, while also being grateful to have experienced moments on this Earth with those no longer with us.
I’m grateful for the things that have happened in my life, and the things that have not happened. I’m appreciative for the opportunities received, to be in the position to help others, and to do this in Bakersfield. Simply, I’m grateful I exist at all. Happy Thanksgiving!
— Jorge Barrientos, director of marketing and public relations, Law Office of Chain Cohn Clark
•••
I'm thankful for the lessons life shares with me as I try to use my acquired medical knowledge to help the living. The evanescence of life mortifies us. Our presence on Earth is an uneasy quest of known and unknowable. We rightfully lean on God and faith to seek answers and comfort. It's been an incredible privilege to walk the distance with many patients; a few became friends, and some of them, in their impermanence, have helped make me feel a sense of death.
More than death, it's the hard part of living that needs enlightenment.
I know a 92-year-old mother who takes care of her adopted daughter. An abusive husband divorced her and conveniently walked away with all the riches when she was still in her 20s. The mom sought peace and happiness in raising and attending to a mentally challenged adopted young daughter.
The daughter is in her 70s now. The years have bowed the mother, but she stands tall in spirit. She wants to live to fulfill her commitment.
That mother inspires me. She is what faith would lead us to do.
I'm grateful to be a doctor and of minor service to giants like her.
— Dr. Brij Bhambi, a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital
•••
As I sit here pondering the thought, what I am thankful for, it brings a smile to my face of the different aspects of life that bring me joy. I am thankful for my husband and our crazy journey these past 25 years building our lives together. For my children and how busy they have kept us with activities and their big personalities. I greatly enjoy watching them and their friends mature into amazing young adults.
I am thankful for an incredible career where I am able to assist women who are facing breast cancer. Each one has a life story which has impacted my life. There are some pretty incredible women here. I am thankful for our community and how we work together to make Kern County a better place to work, live and love.
— Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for the joy of our evolving family. When they were young boys, I dreaded the day that our sons would become “grown-ups.” I feared that our days of family adventures would come to an end, not to mention the close family ties we enjoyed in those early years. But here we are, with fully grown sons, ages 29 and 25, and we not only survived the “growing up” of our family, but we have thrived!
While things may be different — of course they are different — our family life is as fulfilling as ever. Maybe even more so! If my husband and I enjoyed our sons when they were children, we absolutely treasure that time together now. We love our conversations, hearing their insights, sharing our latest work and life triumphs and challenges ... and even continuing to embark on family adventures with them and the special people in their (and now our) lives.
— Cheryl Scott, executive director, Bakersfield College Foundation
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for the love and support I had from my mother and father. My mother, who is 90 years young, is still very engaged in my life as my father passed away in 2012. Both my parents always told me that I could accomplish anything I set my mind to. I have lived by those words, and in 2019, I was most humbled and grateful to complete my Ed.D. and graduate with my doctorate in organizational leadership in higher education.
I am most grateful for my husband, Gary, who journeyed along with me for several years through this final phase of completing my education. He stuck through it all and we just celebrated our 30th anniversary. I absolutely love my job at Taft College and enjoy what I do, so that is why I have been raising money in higher education for more than 15 years.
And finally, I am thankful for the many people I have met in this life! Every day is an adventure!
— Sheri Horn-Bunk, Taft College Foundation
•••
With so much to be thankful for this season, even in these tough times, my desire is to simply mention the one thing for me which makes all other things possible. It is God’s love!
It is by God’s love that I can rightfully respond to the things in this world, right or wrong, good, or bad. It is through God’s love I can love my wife and my family. I can even love my friends and my enemies. You see, for me, God’s love allows me to put the care in compassion, and I have peace in His presence.
I have found that love helps in the healing of my hurts. It is God’s love that even helps me keep politics in its proper setting. God’s love puts the patience in prayer.
God’s love is the key to thankfulness. And with all that, God’s love makes life taste good!
— Pastor Angelo Frazier
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for family. My wife, Emily, and I celebrated our eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year, and my girls are 4 and 2. I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude when I think of my wife and our daughters.
I often find myself stopping, standing and staring just taking in the blessing they are to me. There's nothing like coming through the back door to hear the shuffling of small feet as two little girls yell "Daddy!" while running toward me with arms stretched wide for a jumping bear hug.
— Justin Salters, president, Hey Salty PR
•••
I'm thankful every day for my family — which extends to my IFG family, filled with some of the most innovative and dedicated people I know. We weren't sure what this year would bring; the cherry and table grape community was hit as hard as any during the pandemic, and yet the strength of our varieties, the standard of our expertise and the partnerships we've built with our growers have allowed us to deliver ever more flavorful fruit.
Our family is a global one, but we all have a bit of Bakersfield in us. Our claim to fame, Cotton Candy grapes, started with our team here and set a new bar that we hope to beat at our new research facility and fruit-breeding campus opening next fall. We may share table grapes more than the turkey at IFG, but there are no other people I’d want at my table heading into an exciting new year.
— Andy Higgins, chief executive officer, IFG, International Fruit Genetics
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for ... the love and support of my beautiful wife and the good health of my family and friends. Particularly during the holiday season I am thankful for those first responders who are sacrificing family events so that they can serve our community.
— Sgt. Robert Pair, public information officer, Bakersfield Police Department
•••
This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for all of the creative entrepreneurs that give Bakersfield its own local flair and authentic identity. You make me proud to call Bakersfield my home!
— Jonathan Yates, manager of strategy at The Wonderful Co., serves on board of The Hub of Bakersfield and the Kern River Parkway Foundation
•••
Garces Memorial has a terrific Homecoming week tradition: Each of the four classes practices every evening to prepare dance skits for a halftime show during the Homecoming game. I am thankful for the opportunity I had to watch some of those practices and then see our students perform so wonderfully at Homecoming. The atmosphere was electric and the faces of these young people shone with unbridled joy, the brilliance of their smiles illuminating the evening air.
Our Catholic faith holds that every person is sacred and good, an unwavering belief that each of us is made in God's image. What I saw in the smiles of our students that week, and in the faces I see whenever I walk about campus, are constant reminders of the goodness that resides within each of us. And it is for this goodness, especially when it’s so beautifully expressed in the lives of our young people, that I am grateful this Thanksgiving.
— Kent Hickey, Garces Memorial High School president
•••
This Thanksgiving, I am most thankful for the daily capacity to regenerate, renew, return, reflect, to be reborn. We are taught that before the world was created, self-renewal through repentance was God's gift to humanity. Thus, we have the capacity to fix whatever brokenness exists in our lives. Thank you, God, for this reality, so that I am not defined by my worst moments, by moral lapses. I am most thankful for my hunger for self-actualization, an internal force that motivates me to continue to grow.
You are not defined by mistakes you may have made along the way. Once you find your North Star, point your moral compass in that direction and return to your highest self. Do not be deterred by distractions; we are rooting for your success! Let us be partners in making a better world, starting with ourselves, for our children's children and beyond!
— Rabbi Jonathan Klein, Temple Beth El
