Have you ever walked the Streets of Bakersfield?
Manpreet Kaur has, many times, and she's not impressed.
Yet these strolls occasionally conjure fond memories, such as her grandmother standing visible from the bus window at her bus stop every day after school.
“This woman, who doesn’t speak the language to communicate with the bus driver or to read the signs,” Kaur said. “She was there, every day, waiting for me.”
Happy moments like those remain — two people across three generations, taking the long way home.
“I've also seen when those (moments) don’t exist,” Kaur said. “Where we don’t have the infrastructure to allow families to have those experiences.”
That fondness does not exist for much of Bakersfield’s roads. Mile by mile, block by block, the city has earned a spot among the nation's most dangerous cities for drivers and pedestrians. Most accidents, according to a 2021 study by UC Berkeley, happen in the northeast and southwest parts of the city.
In December 2022, Kaur was sworn in as the first Punjabi woman on the Bakersfield City Council. Her inauguration, she said, was the long-sought validation that Sikh-Americans do belong in Bakersfield. Her campaign platform: public safety, economic development and traffic.
In those same studies, poorer areas and communities of people of color consistently had more dangerous roads, fewer bike lanes and shaded walkways, and far more disrepair.
According to Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith at an Aug. 9 meeting, the city averages 60 vehicle-related deaths and 2,000 automobile-related injuries per year, and “we’re on track to exceed that this year.”
“It’s simply not OK for people to lose their life just from getting from point A to point B,” Kaur said, adding that within her time on the council, Ward 7 has seen the most car accidents and fatalities citywide.
“We should not have to fear for your life when you get in your car and drive to work, drive your kid to school, go to the doctor," she continued. "And you should be perfectly fine walking somewhere and not feel like this car is going to jump the sidewalk and hit you.”
In a state that has long crowned the car, Kaur is a champion of the pedestrian. She is captivated by how people use space, and about how something as simple as a sidewalk or bike lane can bridge the gap between homes and public spaces.
“I will get your road repaved if it’s the last thing I do,” she joked.
And while she can’t speak for California, a philosophy comes to mind for Bakersfield: Transportation is not about a series of entrances and exits from the public space, but a system of consideration for others — pedestrians, public buses and even cyclists — to travel safely and efficiently.
“I think it (will) radically change how people feel about where they live,” Kaur said.
She comes from the city's seventh ward: about eight miles from the city center, 20 minutes by car, roughly 90 minutes by bus and three hours on foot; it's home to the third largest concentration of Punjabi Indians in California; and it's where the bike lanes are sparse, roads are avenue-wide and a highway bellies out, belching smog, along its center.
Growing up, Kaur’s trip downtown was alongside her parents and grandparents. She often tagged along as their interpreter, to help make sense of tasks typical for American adults: purchasing a car, filling out doctor’s forms, interpreting bills — things necessary to enter and maintain some semblance of middle-class life.
She remembers teaching her grandmother to write her name shortly after she arrived in the U.S. in 1999.
"She still writes her name in my terrible third-grade handwriting and it makes me cringe, but it’s so sweet,” she said.
Yet the seventh ward of Bakersfield plays a pivotal role in the image it portrays. Pitched between wards one and five, it encompasses the swath of the city’s southwest and is split by Highway 99, the main thoroughfare that connects northern California to the south.
Like how a team is only as good as its weakest player, one can judge the merit of a city by the ability to move around on foot. It reveals what the average day can look like for anyone in the city — a trip to school, the store or downtown.
During her time canvassing door-to-door, Kaur recalls a couple along Magdalene Court who waited more than 20 years for their street to be fixed. “Their road was repaved this week,” Kaur said with a smile in July.
Kaur sits on the city’s multimodal subcommittee, which focuses on traffic projects citywide. It’s also made her focus specifically on what’s at stake.
After mobilizing the electoral heft of Punjab Indian Americans last fall, Kaur has coincidentally charged herself again as an interpreter, a point of translation. Her chosen measurements of success: the tangible change that can be touched or smelled.
Another example that comes to mind: the 25th anniversary of Bakersfield’s Teeyan celebrations, held on Sunday, Aug. 6, when Punjabi women celebrated women with music, dancing, food and decorated swings tied to trees. During the festivities, a Latino couple strolled by and inquired. A conversation ensued.
“It gave us an opportunity to share about our culture,” Kaur said. “And they had to walk over there.”
