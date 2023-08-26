The sheer power a live symphonic performance is capable of cannot be understated. As the late French cellist and composer Paul Tortelier once said, "In their writings, philosophers teach us how to think, but in their music, composers teach us how to love."
These performances can be enthralling, resonant experiences that flow in dynamic waves of sound and emotion, leaving audiences exhilarated, transported and moved. It is music and musicianship at its highest, most compelling quality.
The blends of rich and crisp timbres combined with sterling execution by the adept musicians under expert direction from their conductor, can truly be a wonder to behold. Watching a massive chorus singing Verdi's "Requiem" with more than 300 people on stage? Moments like these can be literally breathtaking.
Like the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's motto says: This is "Music to be Experienced." They should know. That overwhelming Verdi performance? That was them.
But more than anything else, a professional symphony orchestra, much like our very own BSO, is a living embodiment — a vivid representation — of its community.
Musically, it's the most prestigious.
But besides representation, the BSO has another purpose at its core for its community: service. And in that service, its representation takes on an even greater gravity.
That's the way BSO music director and conductor Stilian Kirov sees it.
"When you're a music director, you have a very big mission that exceeds the music," Kirov said. "Obviously, the music is the highest priority and we have to deliver performances of the highest class, and the orchestra and I and everybody (involved) work really hard to do that. But, also, you have to grow the orchestra to serve the community where it is and get to know the community and get an idea what the community would embrace and what the community needs."
"I always like to think that the orchestra should be the cultural hub of the city and that's what we are trying to do. This is done not only by presenting spectacular performances but by collaborating with other arts organizations, with other groups in town, contributing to education; really trying to create programs that can give inspiration to everybody in the city and present performances that hopefully will be life-changing in a very positive way."
Some of those educational programs include collaborations with the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra (BYSO). Currently members of the Youth symphony entertain in the lobby prior to concerts and at the family matinee.
The symphony's goal is to include side-by-side performances where BSYO musicians perform next to their seasoned BSO counterparts; the "BSO Next" program that sponsors tickets to season performances with an educational bent to students between fifth and 12th grades; and the "Kids Discover Music" program, where symphony musicians visit elementary school to educate and illuminate the next generation of musicians.
"(Bakersfield is) a very diverse community, I find, where I've felt people are in need of great art and people are hungry for great art," Kirov said. "It's also a community that has a lot of talented young people who are also very much looking for this exposure to the arts. I think we are very lucky in this regard because this is good for an orchestra to have a community that actually desires the arts."
Some of that very diversity has been on display in the past with collaboration with local mariachi, various singers and choruses, like the Verdi performance and season opener this upcoming season.
"We've done a concert with Monty Byrom," Kirov said. "Actually, more than one."
"I think as we are reflecting the community, we want to have programs that are diverse, we have to have programs that are exciting, programs that are meaningful. Over the years, I can say we gave more emphasis to American music; music by living composers; composers under the equity, diversity and inclusion umbrella. I think this has been very successful, very exciting."
The BSO has also partnered with dancers, notably with Bakersfield-born Tiler Peck, principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, reminding us that even though our respective country, rock and jazz "Bakersfield Sounds" have impacted the world of popular culture, we've also had a robust impact in the classical arts.
Kirov even has a history with the town's best-known nu-metal export.
"I grew up listening to Korn, believe it or not," Kirov said. "My best friend (Ivan), he was a big fan of Korn, so every time I would go to his place he would listen to Korn. 'Listen to this song! (Now) listen to this song!' So, actually, I was very familiar with their music way before I came to the United States."
He later joked, "We still haven't done a concert with Korn, but there have been some thoughts."
A maestro rock star
Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kirov has an impressive and impeccable resume, made even more impressive for a conductor so young. (He turns 40 in January.)
He's a Juilliard graduate who has performed, conducted and won multiple awards and prizes globally. Most notably, he's been awarded the Solti Foundation U.S. Career Assistance Award four times between 2016 and 2019.
Kirov has served as BSO's music director and conductor for the last eight seasons, and also currently serves as music director for the Illinois Philharmonic. Kirov has conducted worldwide as well as a cover conductor for the Boston Symphony, and associate conductor for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and both the Seattle and Memphis symphonies.
In person, Kirov is genuinely friendly, refined, focused and personable. He is open, invested and thoughtful about the BSO — and his role in it — with considerate sensitivity and a keen insight. He's a maestro rock star.
During his time here, what does he enjoy the most about life in Bakersfield?
"I enjoy the people," Kirov said. "I think the fact that almost everybody knows the person next to them is something very beautiful, so our audiences are really a family."
"This being said, we love seeing new people coming to our concerts. Our family grows this way."
A creative new season
For its upcoming 2023-24 season — the BSO's 92nd — starting on Oct. 7, it will perform, among other pieces, "Porgy and Bess: A Concert of Songs,” featuring vocal soloists Kimberly Jones and Bill McMurray with Bakersfield Master Chorale and Bakersfield College Chamber Singers.
November will see a "Great Classics" performance of work by household names like Mozart and Beethoven, featuring BSO principal flutist Catherine Baker.
A performance of Stravinsky's marvelous, intensely beautiful "The Firebird Suite" will happen in March and the season will end in May with performances of Piano Concerto No. 3 by Prokofiev and "Scheherazade" by Rimsky-Korsakov, an orchestral piece about the clever narrator and main character from "One Thousand and One Nights."
Kirov finds inspiration everywhere including his 8-year-old son, who is a recent fan of Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet” and asks his father to play it in the car.
"It's not your 'happy music,' so to speak," Kirov said, "but it's music that is extremely deep and personable. My wife and I are very happy that he likes different music."
For its upcoming season, the BSO will not only be looking to its community to perform its musical repertoire, it'll be looking to it to help create it.
As part of the organization's "Growing Our Own" initiative, the BSO has announced its "Composer Discovery Project," the organization's first composer competition for Kern County residents where local composers can submit their 10- to 15-minute original compositions for review.
As per the BSO website: "Two winners will be chosen to receive a $1,000 prize and whose works will be performed in our March and May subscription concerts in the spring of 2024."
"This is another way for us to give opportunity or give flight to talented people from the community who can present their art," Kirov said. "I think this is very exciting and another way to create this organic connection and reflect the different aspects and (musical) styles of the community."
For details and the competition application, go to bsonow.org.
When the doors to performing live shut in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the BSO was forced to adapt to the new reality. Observing distancing and health protocols they recorded and streamed concerts online, evolving their online presence out of necessity.
"I'm proud that we actually stayed active," Kirov said. "Even though times were difficult, we brought music to the audiences and the community, which is our mission."
They were also a part of "The Conductor's Spellbook," a 35-minute, fantastical musical outreach piece by composer Paul Dooley meant to be performed and shared by various symphony orchestras around the world.
According to Kirov, the BSO's submission of the piece was viewed in 37 states, the United Kingdom and Canada, garnering more than 80,000 views. The BSO is scheduled to perform it again on Feb. 10. The performance will be open to the public and streamed online. There will be a free children's art project that day in the Mechanics Bank Theater's lobby.
(For more information go to theconductorsspellbook.com and bsonow.org).
Creating musical journeys together
The Bakersfield community has reciprocated its appreciation for the return of its symphony orchestra with enthusiastic attendance. Last season's closing performance was a record-breaker.
"More people are hearing about the experiences of their friends or families and they come to us with an open mind and an open heart," Kirov said. "Usually when I go into the lobby afterwards (of a performance), I love to see the sparkle in people's eyes and the excitement and just the joy of the experience they had. It's definitely very rewarding."
When it comes to his views on music, Kirov, who is a pianist, is philosophical in its humanistic potential as well as how thought can sometimes be, as drummer Vinnie Coliauta once said, "the antithesis of flow."
"We as humans definitely need art in our lives," Kirov said. "I always feel that this is how we connect with a higher aspect of our existence. Very often you make music and you have these feelings that cannot be described with words, really, because what you're experiencing is here in this moment and it's very unique."
"It's a funny thing. You make music and you enjoy it and you feel it and you have to stay in it, because the moment you think 'Oh, this is so good,' you've lost it. I think it's a certain way of meditation."
He is reluctant to compare the audiences in one town to another but he's quite humbled and moved by his affection for our community, especially the dedication of BSO musicians and administration.
"It's been a real privilege to be here," Kirov said. "I really love Bakersfield, the way people in Bakersfield support each other and the way we create these musical journeys together.
"I feel extremely grateful to be part of the orchestra, to be part of the community, to get to know so many wonderful people here, and for us it's always a privilege to bring exciting concerts, meaningful works, and connect with the community in Bakersfield."
"I very much enjoy the passion for music that our musicians have; I very much enjoy the openhearted welcome that we are receiving from everybody sitting at the hall."
"We have grown in terms of the projects we are doing. We have grown professionally, administratively with Holly (Arnold, executive director of the BSO) and our wonderful administration, and we look forward to a bright future and keep building the orchestra, keep bringing exciting music, keep bringing inspiration to Bakersfield — and keep filling these seats up!"
