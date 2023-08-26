The sheer power a live symphonic performance is capable of cannot be understated. As the late French cellist and composer Paul Tortelier once said, "In their writings, philosophers teach us how to think, but in their music, composers teach us how to love."

These performances can be enthralling, resonant experiences that flow in dynamic waves of sound and emotion, leaving audiences exhilarated, transported and moved. It is music and musicianship at its highest, most compelling quality.

Cesareo Garasa is an active musician and contributing columnist for The Bakersfield Californian covering the local music scene.