While decorating your living space this spring, it may be a great idea to include a few plants. Not only is having plants indoors visually appealing, but there are many health benefits, which include stress reduction and ridding the air of toxins, according to The Sill website.
“Planting plants, like keeping up with them (and) taking care of them is also very, very good for emotional health and any kind of mental health … because it gives you something to do and then the reward of actually watching it grow,” said Crystal Wilson, a sales associate at White Forest Nursery in Bakersfield.
Dieffenbachia
This plant is considered a beginner plant because it is easy to care for and only requires watering when the soil is dry. It can grow up to five feet depending on the size of the pot, Wilson said.
According to the Gardening Know How website, two common issues with Dieffenbachia are that it is usually overwatered, and it is often not in the correct lighting. To prevent those issues, one should never make the soil soggy, and should place it under filtered lighting.
This plant is also known as “dumb cane” because it is poisonous. Anything that eats the leaves will find its vocal cords would go numb and “it will make you dumb for a certain amount of time,” Wilson said.
Satin Pothos
The Satin Pothos is easy to take care of, but it does not do well in colder temperatures and needs watering only when the soil is dry, Wilson said.
According to the Guide To Housplants website, the Satin Pothos should be kept in a well-lit area because it will cause the leaves to grow a nice color.
Snake Plant
Snake Plants are one of the easiest plants to care for, because you do not need to do a lot of work and they can go a week without water, Wilson said.
According to The Spruce website, snake plants are considered “nearly indestructible” because they can survive and grow in any type of lighting, but a few hours of direct sunlight will boost the growth.
Ficus
As long as the Ficus is in a well-lit area, it should stay green. It can survive outdoors but it does not do well in the heat, so for extra sunlight it is recommended to take it out to the patio, said Bryan DeBranch, the plant technician at Zack’s Big Tree Nursery.
Fishhooks
Fishhooks are a little bit more difficult to care for because they are very tricky to water.
“We (the employees at White Forest) even went through this phase where we were only watering them once a week and they were still getting wrinkly from having too much water,” Wilson said.
According to the Paisley Plants website, a couple of tips to care for Fishhooks are to watch their leaves while watering. If they are flat, they need water. If they appear mushy, they have been overwatered, and it is also important to keep them in a well-lit area. However, direct sunlight may damage the leaves.
