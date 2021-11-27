The sleigh bells are ringing, kids are screaming, you burned the cookies and have nothing to wear! Does this sound familiar? Although we can’t help with the kids or cookies, here are five holiday outfits for every function you will attend this season.
Family dinner
The key to a successful family dinner outfit is to combine comfort and class. You will most likely be fixing a dish, wrangling the kids and definitely having a second slice of pie with an extra cookie, so comfort is a must. Pair some elastic brown faux leather leggings, a classic cream collared sweater, and add a powder blue scarf and camel clutch. This outfit can be worn with a ballet flat, bootie, or if you feel fancy, wear a classic pointed pump.
Professional party
If you are attending a holiday function with colleagues, try the professional party combo. Start by choosing if you want your top to be festive or your bottoms. If you want to have a party bottom, choose a professional top like wearing green velvet pants (the party) and a classic white button-down blouse (the professional). If you want to have a party top, choose a professional bottom like pairing a red sequin top with a plain black pencil skirt. The combo creates a good balance of fun and professionalism.
Presents and pals
For gatherings with friends, consider something like the H&M look from the Outlets at Tejon. Start with a fun olive-green flared pant with an elastic band, add a cream ribbed top, and finish the look with an oatmeal shacket (shirt jacket) and black faux suede pointed booties. When you break this look down, you will be fashionable, comfortable and not overly dressed.
Holiday glam
This look is for real party animals! This dress and plush cream sweater can be purchased at the Banana Republic Factory Store. The emerald green slip dress with button details can be worn as a dress, or if you add the cream sweater over the dress, the look transforms into a skirt. To complete the look, throw on a strappy metallic heel or some animal print booties along with dramatic earrings and layered necklaces.
I’ll be home for Christmas
This last look will most likely be your favorite and can be worn for months to come! Invest in a cashmere PJ lounge set and some wool slippers! Just imagine lounging in front of the TV with a latte in hand, feeling cozy in your new threads! For affordable cashmere, check out Quince.com.
