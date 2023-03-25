Ready or not, spring is here! The sun is out, the flowers are blooming, and soon the Easter Bunny will be hopping your way! With the sweet sunshine and the pretty pastels, it’s also a popular time to document some beautiful family moments. Whether you’re hiring a professional or saving a few bucks and snapping some photos of your own, we’re helping you think outside the box and find a fun and fashionable spot to nail those family-friendly spring photos. Here we go:
Spring picnic vibes
This is the ideal time to get outside and enjoy the spring sunshine. So why not make an event of it and capture these sunny moments with your loved ones? Choose a picturesque park or a growing garden — even your own backyard — for an Easter picnic photo shoot surrounded by nature. Slip on your family’s cutest casual threads (preferably no whites to avoid the grass stains!), include the family pet, even play a game of Frisbee to capture some laughs together.
The big (Easter basket) reveal
Sometimes photo shoots can be dicey — especially with little ones. It’s sometimes those candid moments that make the best photos. Try capturing those precious moments by letting your kids open their Easter baskets or a spring gift in front of the camera. The unwrapping of the eggs, the bright colors of the gifts and the big surprised smiles will make for great shots. Think of spring patterns, plaids and florals, which are always simple to find in stores this time of year!
Family farm time
If you live in the great Golden State of California, chances are there is a farm within a small-mile radius of you! This is a perfect time of year to visit a nearby farm, see some cute little animals and take photos that will last a lifetime. Dress up or down for the farm. Whatever vibe you are trying to set, make sure everyone is comfy for the car ride and the walking that may be required.
Some bunny likes costumes
Sure, the Easter Bunny photos are usually a hit (unless you’re under the age of 2), but you can also keep it simple and pop on some bunny ears for that award-winning shot! If you go this route, try to choose outfits that coordinate in color. Stick to a neutral color palette with small pops of color.
Get creative, get wild
Sometimes kids need to just let loose. They spend so much time at school following rules, standing in line, sitting at a desk — it’s fun to just be creative when you are enjoying family time! Try taking your kids shopping and let them choose their own outfits to express their personality through their clothes and style. Accessorize with hats, headbands or sunglasses to add some flair.
Above all, the ideal family photo outfit is one that you feel confident in. This year, give yourself the freedom to skip the fancy outfits and go for something easy-to-wear style. All of these spring trends can be found this month at the 48 designer and brand-name stores at Outlets at Tejon, your one-stop shop for all members of the family.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
