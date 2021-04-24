Best Of Banner-01.png

Arts & Entertainment

Best Local Band

  • Mento Buru 

Favorites

  • Smokin’ Armadillos
  • Korn

Best Virtual Event

  • “Everything is Going To Be Okay” campaign — Hoffmann Hospice

Favorites

  • Holy Smoke BBQ — Garces Memorial High School
  • Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure — Fox Theater

 

Community

Best College / Higher Learning Source

  • California State University, Bakersfield Winner

Favorites

  • Bakersfield College 
  • Bakersfield Adult School

 Best Locally Owned Business

  • Dewar’s Candy Shop

Favorites

  • Empire Eye and Laser Center
  • Luigi’s

Best Made in Bakersfield Product

  • Dewars Candy Shop — Chews

Favorites

  • Pyrenees French Bakery 
  • Lengthwise Brewing Company

Best Medium-Large Business (more than 20 employees)

  • Empire Eye and Laser Center

Favorites

  • Capital Dental Group 
  • Chain Cohn Stiles 

Best Place to Work

  • Garces Memorial High School

Favorites

  • Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics 
  • Bakersfield Christian High School 

Best Place to Worship

  • Valley Bible Fellowship 

Favorites

  • Valley Baptist Church
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

Best Private School

  • Garces Memorial High School

Favorites

  • Bakersfield Christian High School
  • St. Francis Parish School

Best Radio/News Personality

  • Matt & Aaron 

Favorites

  • Danny & Kait in the morning
  • Ralph Bailey

Best Small Business (20 employees or less)

  • Dewar’s Candy Shop

Favorites

  • Rig City Roasting Company
  • Sno Shack 

Best TV Personality

  • Aaron Perlman

Favorites

  • Jim Scott 
  • Alissa Carlson

 

Food & Dining

Best Asian Cuisine (includes Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese)

  • Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks 

Favorites

  • Kan Pai 
  • Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar 

Best Bakery

  • Smith’s Bakeries 

Favorites

  • Sweet Surrender
  • GhilaDolci Bakery

Best Bar

  • La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

  • Lengthwise Brewery Company
  • Luigi’s

Best Barbecue Restaurant

  • Salty’s BBQ & Catering 

Favorites

  • PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ
  • Brooklyn’s BBQ 

Best Basque Restaurant

  • Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

Favorites

  • Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
  • Pyrenees Cafe

Best Breakfast

  • 24th Street Cafe 

Favorites

  • Pappy’s Coffee Shop
  • Old River Grill

Best Burger

  • Moo Creamery 

Favorites

  • Happy Jack’s Pie ‘n Burger
  • Eureka! 

Best Coffee

  • Rig City Roasting Company

Favorites

  • Cafe Smitten 
  • Caffeine Supreme 

Best Family Restaurant

  • Frugatti’s 

Favorites

  • Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge 
  • Hodel’s Country Dining

Best Frozen Treat (ice cream, frozen yogurt, shaved ice)

  • Dewar’s Candy Shop 

Favorites

  • Rosemary’s Family Creamery
  • Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt 

Best Happy Hour

  • La Costa Mariscos 

Favorites

  • Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
  • Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Luigi’s

Favorites

  • Uricchio’s Trattoria 
  • Sorella Ristorante Italiano 

Best Lunch Spot

  • Sequoia Sandwich Company 

Favorites

  • Luigi’s 
  • Coconut Joe’s 

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Flame and Skewers Mediterranean Restaurant 

Favorites

  • Athena’s Greek Cafe 
  • Panini Kabob Grill 

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

  • Mexicali Restaurants
  • Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

  • Sancho’s Tacos

Favorites

  • Angry Chickz
  • Social House Kitchen & Bar

Best Pizza

  • Tony’s Pizza

Favorites

  • Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
  • Pizzaville USA

Best Sandwich/Deli

  • Sequoia Sandwich Company

Favorites

  • Caesar’s Italian Delicatessen
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs 

Best Seafood

  • La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

  • Crab in a Bag 
  • Mossman’s Coffee Shop

Best Steakhouse Restaurant

  • KC Steak House

Favorites

  • Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
  • Sorella Ristorante Italiano

Best Sunday Brunch

  • Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

  • Hodel’s Country Dining 
  • Moo Creamery 

Best Sushi

  • JIN Sushi Japanese Restaurant 

Favorites

  • Kan Pai 
  • Miyoshi Japanese Restaurant

Best Taco

  • Birria Bros

Favorites

  • Vatos Tacos
  • Fuegos Tacos

Best Take-out

  • Salty’s BBQ & Catering

Favorites

  • Victor’s Mexican Grill
  • Sequoia Sandwich Company

Best Vegeterian/Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

  • Locale Farm to Table

Favorites

  • Vida Vegan Co. 
  • Cafe Smitten 

 

Health & Wellness

Best Chiropractor

  • Christopher Berry, DC — Core Chiropractic + Wellness

Favorites

  • Matthew Tatsuno — Tatsuno Chiropractic
  • Jeffrey D. Haynes — Haynes Chiropractic

Best Dentist

  • Dr. Chris Kiuftis — Brimhall Dental Group

Favorites

  • Dr Stephen Wilson — Capital Dental Group
  • Dr. Thomas Frank

Best Doctor/General Practitioner

  • Dr. William Farr — Farr Medical Group

Favorites

  • Dr. William Gilli — Mesa West Medical
  • Dr. Raj Patel — Centric Health

Best Hospital

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Dignity Health — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Best Medical Group

  • Kaiser Permanente

Favorites

  • Heart Vascular & Leg Center
  • Farr Medical Group

Best Ophthalmologist/Optometrist

  • Andrew A. Kao, M.D. — Empire Eye & Laser Center

Favorites

  • Stephen Ratty — Stephen Ratty Optometrist
  • Cache M. Crawford, O.D. — Premier Eyecare Optometric Center

Best Orthodontist

  • Dr. Wes Cardall — Cardall Orthodontics

Favorites

  • Dr. Donald R. Montano — Montano Elevated Orthodontics
  • Dr. Michael Thurman — Thurman Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

  • Dr. Nimisha Amin — Southwest Pediatrics 

Favorites

  • Dr. Charity Santiago — Southwest Pediatrics
  • Dr. Javier Bustamante — Bakersfield Pediatrics

Best Physical Therapy Group

  • TERRIO Physical Therapy & Fitness

Favorites

  • Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy
  • Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield

Best Plastic Surgeon

  • Dr. Darshan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Favorites

  • Dr. Vipul Dev — California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • Dr. Gordon M. Mitts — Mitts Plastic Surgery

Best Specialty Doctor

  • Dr. Vinod Kumar — Heart Vascular and Leg Center

Favorites

  • Dr. Richard Casteen — The Center for Implant Dentistry
  • Dr. Milan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Urgent Care

  • Accelerated Urgent Care

Favorites

  • Priority Urgent Care
  • Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care

Best Veterinarian

  • Dr. Travis Thurman — Thurman Veterinary Center

Favorites

  • Dr. Mark Holland — Southwest Veterinary Hospital
  • Dr. Kim Bonham — Stockdale Veterinary Hospital

 

Retail

Best Antique Dealer

  • Woolworths Five & Dime Antique Mall

Favorites

  • In Your Wildest Dreams Co. 
  • The She Shed by The Peachy Pig 

Best Carpet/Flooring/Tile

  • Carpet Outlet Plus, Inc. 

Favorites

  • Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center
  • Flooring Liquidators 

Best Florist

  • Log Cabin Florist

Favorites

  • White Oaks Florist
  • Uniquely Chic Florist & Boutique

Best Furniture/Mattress Store

  • Urner’s Z’s Please Sleep Centers

Favorites

  • Archer The Storefront 
  • MOR Furniture for Less

Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store

  • Urner’s

Favorites

  • Bob Johnston’s Appliances
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement

Best Jewelry Store

  • Knight’s Jewelers

Favorites

  • Rogers Jewelers
  • Houston Jewelers

Best Men/Women’s Apparel

  • Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique

Favorites

  • Emporium Western Store
  • House of Talula

Best New Business

  • Angry Chickz

Favorites

  • Valley Printing and Promotions
  • Rocket Fizz

Best New Car Dealer

  • Motor City Buick GMC

Favorites

  • Jim Burke Ford 
  • Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield

Best Nursery/Garden Store

  • White Forest Nursery

Favorites

  • Bolles Nursery Landscape
  • Robby’s Nursery

Best Pet Store/Pet Service

  • Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort

Favorites

  • Chasin’ Tails Pet Grooming 
  • Village Pet Market

Best Shoe Store

  • Guarantee Shoe Center

Favorites

  • Boot Barn
  • Emporium Western Store

Best Shopping Center

  • The Shops at River Walk 

Favorites

  • The Marketplace
  • Northwest Promenade

Best Tire Store

  • Clerou Tire Co. Inc 

Favorites

  • Les Schwab Tire Centers 
  • Big Brand Tire & Service

Best Used Car

  • Motor City Buick GMC

Favorites

  • Bakersfield Hyundai
  • Bill Wright Toyota

 

Services

Best Automotive Service

  • Motor City Buick GMC

Favorites

  • G&G Auto Repair
  • A-1 Automotive

Best Bank/Financial Institute

  • Valley Strong Credit Union

Favorites

  • Wells Fargo 
  • Safe 1 Credit Union

Best Barber Shop

  • All American Barber Shoppe

Favorites

  • The BlackBoard Barber Shop
  • The Stache Lounge

Best CPA/Accounting Firm

  • Brown Armstrong

Favorites

  • Justin D. Regan Accountancy Corp.
  • Wayne, Long & Co. 

Best Delivery Service

  • DoorDash

Favorites

  • Restaurant Runner
  • Uber Eats

Best Dry Cleaner

  • Today Cleaners 

Favorites

  • New City Cleaners 
  • Waterfall Cleaners 

Best Electrical Company

  • Pavletich Electric & Communications

Favorites

  • Rankin Electric
  • A-C Electric Company

Best Funeral Home

  • Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

Favorites

  • Basham Funeral Care
  • Mission Family Mortuary

Best Hair Salon

  • Essentiels Spa Et Beaute

Favorites

  • Blissful Retreat — Intimate Salon & Day Spa
  • Atomic Kitten Salon

Best Heating/Air

  • Oasis Air & Solar

Favorites

  • Monarch Home Services 
  • AirMax Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Home Improvement Building Contractor

  • Stockdale Kitchen and Bath

Favorites

  • DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
  • Dave Packer Custom Builders

Best Home Security Company

  • ADT Security Services

Favorites

  • Vivint
  • Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc. 

Best IT Services

  • LANPRO Systems, Inc.

Favorites

  • Grapevine MSP Technology Services
  • Applied Technology Group, Inc. 

Best Law Firm

  • Young Wooldridge, LLP

Favorites

  • Chain Cohn Stiles
  • Rodriguez & Associates

Best Lawyer

  • Robert J. Noriega — Young Wooldridge, LLP

Favorites

  • David Cohn — Chain Cohn Stiles
  • Kyle W. Jones - The Law Office of Kyle W. Jones

Best Local Insurance Agent

  • Trenea Smart — GEICO Insurance 

Favorites

  • Elizabeth Lehr — State Farm 
  • Darlene Denison — State Farm 

Best Mortgage Company

  • The Mortgage House 

Favorites

  • Cornerstone Mortgage 
  • Agape Mortgage

Best New Home Builder

  • Castle & Cooke 

Favorites

  • John Balfanz Homes 
  • Froehlich Signature Homes

Best Pest Control

  • Clark Pest Control

Favorites

  • Killian Pest Control 
  • Bakersfield Pest Control 

Best Photographer

  • Theresa Wooner Photography 

Favorites

  • Joseph Estrada Photography
  • The Photege 

Best Plumbing Service

  • The Plumbing Doc 

Favorites

  • Stan’s Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair 
  • Payless Plumbing & Rooter Specialist 

Best Property Management Company

  • Basham Management

Favorites

  • Apex Management Group 
  • Watson Realty Property Management 

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Sheeza Gordon

Favorites

  • Laurie McCarty — The McCarty Group 
  • Jon Busby — Team Busby Real Estate

Best Real Estate Company

  • Miramar International 

Favorites

  • Watson Realty
  • Premier Realty

Best Roofing Company

  • BSW Roofing, Solar & Air 

Favorites

  • All Weather Roofing 
  • Wilson Brothers Roofing 

Best Solar Company

  • SunPower by Sun Solar

Favorites

  • Jeff Periera Home Energy
  • Oasis Heating & Solar

Best Spa

  • EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa

Favorites

  • Allure Aesthetics 
  • Essentiels Spa Et Beaute 

Best Specialty Service (landscaping, housekeeping, event planning, etc.)

  • Raymond’s Trophy & Awards

Favorites

  • Minuteman Press 
  • Bossman’s Trash Hauling

Best Tutoring Service

  • Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Tutoring Club of Bakersfield
  • Kern Tutoring

