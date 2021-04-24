Arts & Entertainment
Best Local Band
- Mento Buru
Favorites
- Smokin’ Armadillos
- Korn
Best Virtual Event
- “Everything is Going To Be Okay” campaign — Hoffmann Hospice
Favorites
- Holy Smoke BBQ — Garces Memorial High School
- Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure — Fox Theater
Community
Best College / Higher Learning Source
- California State University, Bakersfield Winner
Favorites
- Bakersfield College
- Bakersfield Adult School
Best Locally Owned Business
- Dewar’s Candy Shop
Favorites
- Empire Eye and Laser Center
- Luigi’s
Best Made in Bakersfield Product
- Dewars Candy Shop — Chews
Favorites
- Pyrenees French Bakery
- Lengthwise Brewing Company
Best Medium-Large Business (more than 20 employees)
- Empire Eye and Laser Center
Favorites
- Capital Dental Group
- Chain Cohn Stiles
Best Place to Work
- Garces Memorial High School
Favorites
- Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
- Bakersfield Christian High School
Best Place to Worship
- Valley Bible Fellowship
Favorites
- Valley Baptist Church
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Best Private School
- Garces Memorial High School
Favorites
- Bakersfield Christian High School
- St. Francis Parish School
Best Radio/News Personality
- Matt & Aaron
Favorites
- Danny & Kait in the morning
- Ralph Bailey
Best Small Business (20 employees or less)
- Dewar’s Candy Shop
Favorites
- Rig City Roasting Company
- Sno Shack
Best TV Personality
- Aaron Perlman
Favorites
- Jim Scott
- Alissa Carlson
Food & Dining
Best Asian Cuisine (includes Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese)
- Bill Lee’s Bamboo Chopsticks
Favorites
- Kan Pai
- Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Best Bakery
- Smith’s Bakeries
Favorites
- Sweet Surrender
- GhilaDolci Bakery
Best Bar
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Lengthwise Brewery Company
- Luigi’s
Best Barbecue Restaurant
- Salty’s BBQ & Catering
Favorites
- PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ
- Brooklyn’s BBQ
Best Basque Restaurant
- Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Favorites
- Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
- Pyrenees Cafe
Best Breakfast
- 24th Street Cafe
Favorites
- Pappy’s Coffee Shop
- Old River Grill
Best Burger
- Moo Creamery
Favorites
- Happy Jack’s Pie ‘n Burger
- Eureka!
Best Coffee
- Rig City Roasting Company
Favorites
- Cafe Smitten
- Caffeine Supreme
Best Family Restaurant
- Frugatti’s
Favorites
- Wool Growers Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
- Hodel’s Country Dining
Best Frozen Treat (ice cream, frozen yogurt, shaved ice)
- Dewar’s Candy Shop
Favorites
- Rosemary’s Family Creamery
- Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt
Best Happy Hour
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
- Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill
Best Italian Restaurant
- Luigi’s
Favorites
- Uricchio’s Trattoria
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Best Lunch Spot
- Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
- Luigi’s
- Coconut Joe’s
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Flame and Skewers Mediterranean Restaurant
Favorites
- Athena’s Greek Cafe
- Panini Kabob Grill
Best Mexican Restaurant
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Mexicali Restaurants
- Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best New Restaurant
- Sancho’s Tacos
Favorites
- Angry Chickz
- Social House Kitchen & Bar
Best Pizza
- Tony’s Pizza
Favorites
- Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
- Pizzaville USA
Best Sandwich/Deli
- Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
- Caesar’s Italian Delicatessen
- Jersey Mike’s Subs
Best Seafood
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Crab in a Bag
- Mossman’s Coffee Shop
Best Steakhouse Restaurant
- KC Steak House
Favorites
- Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Best Sunday Brunch
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
- Hodel’s Country Dining
- Moo Creamery
Best Sushi
- JIN Sushi Japanese Restaurant
Favorites
- Kan Pai
- Miyoshi Japanese Restaurant
Best Taco
- Birria Bros
Favorites
- Vatos Tacos
- Fuegos Tacos
Best Take-out
- Salty’s BBQ & Catering
Favorites
- Victor’s Mexican Grill
- Sequoia Sandwich Company
Best Vegeterian/Vegan-Friendly Restaurant
- Locale Farm to Table
Favorites
- Vida Vegan Co.
- Cafe Smitten
Health & Wellness
Best Chiropractor
- Christopher Berry, DC — Core Chiropractic + Wellness
Favorites
- Matthew Tatsuno — Tatsuno Chiropractic
- Jeffrey D. Haynes — Haynes Chiropractic
Best Dentist
- Dr. Chris Kiuftis — Brimhall Dental Group
Favorites
- Dr Stephen Wilson — Capital Dental Group
- Dr. Thomas Frank
Best Doctor/General Practitioner
- Dr. William Farr — Farr Medical Group
Favorites
- Dr. William Gilli — Mesa West Medical
- Dr. Raj Patel — Centric Health
Best Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Favorites
- Dignity Health — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Best Medical Group
- Kaiser Permanente
Favorites
- Heart Vascular & Leg Center
- Farr Medical Group
Best Ophthalmologist/Optometrist
- Andrew A. Kao, M.D. — Empire Eye & Laser Center
Favorites
- Stephen Ratty — Stephen Ratty Optometrist
- Cache M. Crawford, O.D. — Premier Eyecare Optometric Center
Best Orthodontist
- Dr. Wes Cardall — Cardall Orthodontics
Favorites
- Dr. Donald R. Montano — Montano Elevated Orthodontics
- Dr. Michael Thurman — Thurman Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
- Dr. Nimisha Amin — Southwest Pediatrics
Favorites
- Dr. Charity Santiago — Southwest Pediatrics
- Dr. Javier Bustamante — Bakersfield Pediatrics
Best Physical Therapy Group
- TERRIO Physical Therapy & Fitness
Favorites
- Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy
- Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bakersfield
Best Plastic Surgeon
- Dr. Darshan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Favorites
- Dr. Vipul Dev — California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Dr. Gordon M. Mitts — Mitts Plastic Surgery
Best Specialty Doctor
- Dr. Vinod Kumar — Heart Vascular and Leg Center
Favorites
- Dr. Richard Casteen — The Center for Implant Dentistry
- Dr. Milan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Urgent Care
- Accelerated Urgent Care
Favorites
- Priority Urgent Care
- Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care
Best Veterinarian
- Dr. Travis Thurman — Thurman Veterinary Center
Favorites
- Dr. Mark Holland — Southwest Veterinary Hospital
- Dr. Kim Bonham — Stockdale Veterinary Hospital
Retail
Best Antique Dealer
- Woolworths Five & Dime Antique Mall
Favorites
- In Your Wildest Dreams Co.
- The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
Best Carpet/Flooring/Tile
- Carpet Outlet Plus, Inc.
Favorites
- Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center
- Flooring Liquidators
Best Florist
- Log Cabin Florist
Favorites
- White Oaks Florist
- Uniquely Chic Florist & Boutique
Best Furniture/Mattress Store
- Urner’s Z’s Please Sleep Centers
Favorites
- Archer The Storefront
- MOR Furniture for Less
Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store
- Urner’s
Favorites
- Bob Johnston’s Appliances
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
Best Jewelry Store
- Knight’s Jewelers
Favorites
- Rogers Jewelers
- Houston Jewelers
Best Men/Women’s Apparel
- Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique
Favorites
- Emporium Western Store
- House of Talula
Best New Business
- Angry Chickz
Favorites
- Valley Printing and Promotions
- Rocket Fizz
Best New Car Dealer
- Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
- Jim Burke Ford
- Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield
Best Nursery/Garden Store
- White Forest Nursery
Favorites
- Bolles Nursery Landscape
- Robby’s Nursery
Best Pet Store/Pet Service
- Fur & Feathers Luxury Pet Resort
Favorites
- Chasin’ Tails Pet Grooming
- Village Pet Market
Best Shoe Store
- Guarantee Shoe Center
Favorites
- Boot Barn
- Emporium Western Store
Best Shopping Center
- The Shops at River Walk
Favorites
- The Marketplace
- Northwest Promenade
Best Tire Store
- Clerou Tire Co. Inc
Favorites
- Les Schwab Tire Centers
- Big Brand Tire & Service
Best Used Car
- Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
- Bakersfield Hyundai
- Bill Wright Toyota
Services
Best Automotive Service
- Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
- G&G Auto Repair
- A-1 Automotive
Best Bank/Financial Institute
- Valley Strong Credit Union
Favorites
- Wells Fargo
- Safe 1 Credit Union
Best Barber Shop
- All American Barber Shoppe
Favorites
- The BlackBoard Barber Shop
- The Stache Lounge
Best CPA/Accounting Firm
- Brown Armstrong
Favorites
- Justin D. Regan Accountancy Corp.
- Wayne, Long & Co.
Best Delivery Service
- DoorDash
Favorites
- Restaurant Runner
- Uber Eats
Best Dry Cleaner
- Today Cleaners
Favorites
- New City Cleaners
- Waterfall Cleaners
Best Electrical Company
- Pavletich Electric & Communications
Favorites
- Rankin Electric
- A-C Electric Company
Best Funeral Home
- Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Favorites
- Basham Funeral Care
- Mission Family Mortuary
Best Hair Salon
- Essentiels Spa Et Beaute
Favorites
- Blissful Retreat — Intimate Salon & Day Spa
- Atomic Kitten Salon
Best Heating/Air
- Oasis Air & Solar
Favorites
- Monarch Home Services
- AirMax Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Home Improvement Building Contractor
- Stockdale Kitchen and Bath
Favorites
- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
- Dave Packer Custom Builders
Best Home Security Company
- ADT Security Services
Favorites
- Vivint
- Tel-Tec Security Systems Inc.
Best IT Services
- LANPRO Systems, Inc.
Favorites
- Grapevine MSP Technology Services
- Applied Technology Group, Inc.
Best Law Firm
- Young Wooldridge, LLP
Favorites
- Chain Cohn Stiles
- Rodriguez & Associates
Best Lawyer
- Robert J. Noriega — Young Wooldridge, LLP
Favorites
- David Cohn — Chain Cohn Stiles
- Kyle W. Jones - The Law Office of Kyle W. Jones
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Trenea Smart — GEICO Insurance
Favorites
- Elizabeth Lehr — State Farm
- Darlene Denison — State Farm
Best Mortgage Company
- The Mortgage House
Favorites
- Cornerstone Mortgage
- Agape Mortgage
Best New Home Builder
- Castle & Cooke
Favorites
- John Balfanz Homes
- Froehlich Signature Homes
Best Pest Control
- Clark Pest Control
Favorites
- Killian Pest Control
- Bakersfield Pest Control
Best Photographer
- Theresa Wooner Photography
Favorites
- Joseph Estrada Photography
- The Photege
Best Plumbing Service
- The Plumbing Doc
Favorites
- Stan’s Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair
- Payless Plumbing & Rooter Specialist
Best Property Management Company
- Basham Management
Favorites
- Apex Management Group
- Watson Realty Property Management
Best Real Estate Agent
- Sheeza Gordon
Favorites
- Laurie McCarty — The McCarty Group
- Jon Busby — Team Busby Real Estate
Best Real Estate Company
- Miramar International
Favorites
- Watson Realty
- Premier Realty
Best Roofing Company
- BSW Roofing, Solar & Air
Favorites
- All Weather Roofing
- Wilson Brothers Roofing
Best Solar Company
- SunPower by Sun Solar
Favorites
- Jeff Periera Home Energy
- Oasis Heating & Solar
Best Spa
- EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa
Favorites
- Allure Aesthetics
- Essentiels Spa Et Beaute
Best Specialty Service (landscaping, housekeeping, event planning, etc.)
- Raymond’s Trophy & Awards
Favorites
- Minuteman Press
- Bossman’s Trash Hauling
Best Tutoring Service
- Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield
Favorites
- Tutoring Club of Bakersfield
- Kern Tutoring
