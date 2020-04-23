The votes are in and the community has spoken! The annual Best Of Readers’ Choice Poll showcases the best of the best — from food to shopping, services and more — as decided by those who call Bakersfield home, totaling 98 winners and 196 favorites. This is your guide to the Best Of Bakersfield.
Best Annual Event
- Holiday Lights at CALM
Favorites
- Voices of Inspiration — Hoffmann Hospice
- George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders October Pop-Up
Best Community Theater
- The Fox Theater
Favorites
- Gaslight Melodrama Theatre
- Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant
Best Entertainment/Event Venue
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
- Mechanics Bank Arena
- The Fox Theater
Best Kid/Family Entertainment
- CALM California Living Museum
Favorites
- The BLVD
- All Seated in a Barn
Best Local Band
- Filthy Truckers
Favorites
- Last Call
- Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever
Best Movie Theater
- Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield
Favorites
- Maya Cinemas Bakersfield 16
- Edwards Bakersfield Stadium
Best Museum/Art Gallery
- Kern County Museum
Favorites
- Bakersfield Museum of Arts
- Bubble Pop Gallery
Best Place for Live Music
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
- Fox Theater
- Mechanics Bank Arena
Best College/Higher Learning Source
- California State University, Bakersfield
Favorites
- Bakersfield College
- Taft College
Best Made in Bakersfield Product
- Dewars Candy Shop — Chews
Favorites
- Smith’s Bakery
- S’moore Soaps
Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests
- Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
Favorites
- Wool Growers Restaurant
- Luigi’s
Best Place to Work
- Garces Memorial High School
Favorites
- Ulrich Barn Builders
- Hoffmann Hospice
Best Place to Worship
- Valley Bible Fellowship
Favorites
- Valley Baptist Church
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Best Private School
- Garces Memorial High School
Favorites
- Bakersfield Christian High School
- St. Francis Parish School
Best Radio/News Personality
- Matt & Aaron
Favorites
- Danny & Kait in the morning
- Danny P
Best TV Personality
- Aaron Perlman
Favorites
- Alissa Carlson
- Jim Scott
Best Asian Cuisine
- Bill Lee’s Bambo Chopsticks
Favorites
- Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
- Blue Elephant
Best Bakery
- Smith’s Bakeries
Favorites
- Sweet Surrender
- Sugar Twist Bakery
Best Bar
- Tiki-Ko
Favorites
- Belvedere Cocktail Lounge
- Lengthwise Brewery Company
Best Barbecue Restaurant
- Salty’s BBQ & Catering
Favorites
- PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ
- Jake’s Tex-Mex Cafe
Best Basque Restaurant
- Wool Grower’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Favorites
- Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
- Pyrenees Cafe
Best Breakfast
- 24th Street Cafe
Favorites
- Old River Grill
- Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe
Best Buffet
- Hodel’s Country Dining
Favorites
- Bucks Owens Crystal Palace
- Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best Burger
- Happy Jack’s Hamburger & Pie Shop
Favorites
- Woolworths
- Moo Creamery
Best Coffee
- Cafe Smitten
Favorites
- Covenant Coffee
- Cloud 9 Coffee
Best Family Restaurant
- Luigi’s
Favorites
- Frugatti’s
- La Costa Mariscos
Best Happy Hour
- Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
Favorites
- La Costa Mariscos
- Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill
Best Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt
- Dewar’s Candy Shop
Favorites
- Rosemary’s Family Creamery
- Moo Creamery
Best Italian Restaurant
- Frugatti’s
Favorites
- Luigi’s
- Sorella Ristorante Italiano
Best Lunch Spot
- Luigi’s
Favorites
- Coconut Joe’s
- Victor’s Mexican Grill
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
- Flame & Skewers Mediterranean Restaurant
Favorites
- Mama Roomba
- Athena’s Greek Cafe
Best Mexican Restaurant
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Mexicali Restaurant
- Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best New Restaurant
- The 18hundred
Favorites
- Dot x Ott
- Angry Barnyard BBQ
Best Pizza
- Tony’s Pizza
Favorites
- Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
- Slice of Italy
Best Sandwich/Deli
- Sequoia Sandwich Company
Favorites
- Caesars Italian Delicatessen
- Jersey Mike’s Subs
Best Seafood
- La Costa Mariscos
Favorites
- Crab in a Bag
- Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill
Best Steakhouse Restaurant
- KC Steakhouse
Favorites
- Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
- Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse
Best Sunday Brunch
- Bucks Owens Crystal Palace
Favorites
- Hodel’s Country Dining
- Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best Sushi
- Kan Pai
Favorites
- Jin Sushi Japanese Restaurant
- Ichiban Sushi
Best Taco Tuesday
- Birria Bros
Favorites
- Vatos Tacos
- Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant
Best Vegeterian / Vegan-Friendly Restaurant
- Cafe Smitten
Favorites
- Vida Vegan
- The Hens Roost
Best Chiropractor
- Christopher Berry, DC — Core Chiropractic + Wellness
Favorites
- Vice Lujan — Chiro to Go
- Randall Schulze — Schulze Family Chiropractic
Best Dentist
- Dr. Chris Kiuftis — Brimhall Dental Group
Favorites
- Dr. Riar
- Dr. Jerry Woolf — Woolf Dentistry
Best Doctor / General Practitioner
- Dr. William Farr
Favorites
- Dr. Rafael Huezo
- Dr. Benjamin P. Ha
Best Hospital
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Favorites
- Dignity Health — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
Best Medical Group
- Farr Medical Group
Favorites
- Kaiser Permanente
- Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Nurse
- Miraya Cruz
Favorites
- Rebecca Malson — NICU — Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Jennifer Tougas-Genova
Best Ophthalmologist/Optometrist
- Gregory A. Stainer — Southwest Eye Care & Laser
Favorites
- Stephen Ratty — Stephen Ratty Optometrist
- Daniel H. Chang — Empire Eye and Laser Center
Best Orthodontist
- Dr. Wes Cardall — Cardall Orthodontics
Favorites
- Dr. Michael Thurman — Thurman Orthodontics
- Dr. Donald R. Montano — Montano Elevated Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
- Dr. Javier Bustamante — Bakersfield Pediatrics
Favorites
- Dr. Onyinye E. Okezie
- Dr. Rosanna Abary
Best Physical Therapy Group
- Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness
Favorites
- Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy
- Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy
Best Plastic Surgeon
- Darshan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Favorites
- Dr. Vipul Dev — California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Dr. Michael B. Freeman
Best Specialty Doctor
- Vinod Kumar M.D. — Heart Vascular and Leg Center
Favorites
- Ravi Patel — CBCC
- Milan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Urgent Care
- Accelerated Urgent Care
Favorites
- Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care
- Sendas Northwest Urgent Care
Best Veterinarian
- Dr. Adam Landry — Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital
Favorites
- Dr. Travis Thurman — Thurman Veterinary Center
- Dr. Cooke — Cooke’s Veterinary Hospital
Best Antique Dealer
- Woolworths Five & Dime Antique Mall
Favorites
- In Your Wildest Dreams Co.
- The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
Best Carpet/Flooring/Tile
- Carpet Outlet Plus
Favorites
- Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center Inc.
- Bill Ray Tile
Best Florist
- Log Cabin Florist
Favorites
- One of a Kind Designs
- White Oaks Florist
Best Furniture/Mattress Store
- Urner’s
Favorites
- MOR Furniture
- Ashley Furniture
Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store
- Urner’s
Favorites
- Best Buy
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
Best Jewelry Store
- Knights Jewelry
Favorites
- American Jewelry Co.
- Rogers Jewelers
Best Men/Women’s Apparel
- Emporium Western Store
Favorites
- Sugardaddy’s Boutique
- Bella at the Marketplace
Best New Business
- LVL Fitness
Favorites
- The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
- Arctic Wellness Cryo & Float
Best New Car Dealer
- Motor City Buick GMC
Favorites
- Bill Wright Toyota
- Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield
Best Nursery/Garden Store
- Bolles Nursery Landscape
Favorites
- White Forest Nursery
- Robby’s Nursery
Best Pet Store/Pet Service
- Self Serve Pet Spa
Favorites
- Chasin’ Tails Pet Grooming
- Kushman’s Feed & Farm Supply
Best Shoe Store
- Guarantee Shoe Center
Favorites
- Emporium Western Store
- Boot Barn
Best Shopping Center
- The Shops at River Walk
Favorites
- The Marketplace
- Northwest Promenade
Best Tire Store
- Clerou Tire Company Inc.
Favorites
- Big Brand Tire & Service
- Costco
Best Used Car
- Bill Wright Toyota
Favorites
- Motor City Buick GMC
- CarMax
Best Automotive Service
- Bill Wright Toyota
Favorites
- Motor City Buick GMC
- Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield
Best Bank/Financial Institute
- Valley Strong Credit Union
Favorites
- Chase Bank
- AltaOne Federal Credit Union
Best Barber Shop
- All American Barbershoppe
Favorites
- The BlackBoard Barber Shop
- His Touch Barber Shop
Best CPA / Accounting Firm
- Bowen Accounting & Tax
Favorites
- Brown Armstrong
- John D. Duffield CPA
Best Day Care/Preschool Facility
- Little Red School House
Favorites
- Lil’ Explorers Preschool
- Stockdale Christian Schools
Best DJ
- DJ Wifey
Favorites
- DJ Danny Hill
- DJ Noe G
Best Dry Cleaner
- Today Cleaners
Favorites
- Waterfall Cleaners
- New City Cleaners
Best Electrical Company
- A-C Electric Company
Favorites
- Pavletich Electric & Communications
- Braun Electric Co.
Best Funeral Home
- Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Favorites
- Hillcrest Memorial Park
- Basham Funeral Care
Best Hair Salon
- Rendezvous Salon
Favorites
- Sirens and Sage Hair Loft
- Primary the Salon
Best Heating/Air
- Monarch Home Services
Favorites
- Oasis Air Conditioning
- Holders Heating & AC
Best Home Improvement Building Contractor
- Stockdale Kitchen & Bath
Favorites
- DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Bakersfield
- John Balfanz Homes
Best IT Services
Grapevine MSP Technology Services
Favorites
- ARRC Technology
- TRIS Technology Solutions
Best Law Firm
- Klein, DeNatale, Goldner
Favorites
- Chain Cohn Stiles
- Young Wooldridge LLP
Best Lawyer
- Julia Vlahos — Klein, DeNatale, Goldner
Favorites
- Tony Lidgett — Law Office of Tony V. Lidgett
- Robert J. Noriega — Young Wooldridge, LLP
Best Local Insurance Agent
- Elizabeth Lehr — State Farm
Favorites
- Darlene Denison — State Farm
- Jo Ann Miller — Personal Express Insurance
Best Mortgage Company
- The Mortgage House
Favorites
- Agape Mortgage
- Valley Strong Credit Union
Best New Home Builder
- Castle & Cooke
Favorites
- Froehlich Signature Homes
- Brandt Oliver Homes, Inc.
Best Pest Control
- Killian Pest Control
Favorites
- Bakersfield Pest Control
- Clark Pest Control
Best Photographer
- Audriana Wolfe Photography
Favorites
- Allyssa Ashlee Photography
- Joseph Estrada Photography
Best Plumbing Service
- Stan’s Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair, Inc
Favorites
- The Plumbing Doc
- Payless Plumbing & Rooter Specialist
Best Property Management Company
- Apex Management Group
Favorites
- Karpe Real Estate Center
- Watson Realty Property Management
Best Real Estate Agent
- Sheeza Gordon — Watson Realty ERA
Favorites
- Janice Fisher — Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
- Laurie McCarty — Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
Best Real Estate Company
- Miramar International
Favorites
- Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
- Premier Realty
Best Roofing Company
- BSW Roofing, Solar & Air
Favorites
- All Weather Roofing
- San Joaquin Roofing
Best Solar Company
- SunPower by Sun Solar
Favorites
- Bland Company
- Simple Power
Best Spa
- EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa
Favorites
- Allure Aesthetics
- Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics
Best Specialty Service
- Bossman’s Trash Hauling
Favorites
- Simply Chic Events by Irma Green
- Alpha Technologies & Alarm Systems, Inc.
Best Tattoo Parlor
- Top Hat Art Collective
Favorites
- Third Energy Tattoo & Piercing
- True Grit Tattoo Company
Best Tutoring Service
- Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield
Favorites
- Kumon of Bakersfield-Riverlakes
- K & B Tutoring
