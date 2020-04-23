Best Of 2020

The votes are in and the community has spoken! The annual Best Of Readers’ Choice Poll showcases the best of the best — from food to shopping, services and more — as decided by those who call Bakersfield home, totaling 98 winners and 196 favorites. This is your guide to the Best Of Bakersfield.

Best Annual Event

  • Holiday Lights at CALM

Favorites

  • Voices of Inspiration — Hoffmann Hospice
  • George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders October Pop-Up

Best Community Theater

  • The Fox Theater

Favorites

  • Gaslight Melodrama Theatre
  • Bakersfield Music Theatre & Stars Theatre Restaurant

Best Entertainment/Event Venue

  • Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

  • Mechanics Bank Arena
  • The Fox Theater

Best Kid/Family Entertainment

  • CALM California Living Museum

Favorites

  • The BLVD
  • All Seated in a Barn

Best Local Band

  • Filthy Truckers

Favorites

  • Last Call
  • Johnny Owens and the Buck Fever

Best Movie Theater

  • Studio Movie Grill Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Maya Cinemas Bakersfield 16
  • Edwards Bakersfield Stadium

Best Museum/Art Gallery

  • Kern County Museum

Favorites

  • Bakersfield Museum of Arts
  • Bubble Pop Gallery

Best Place for Live Music

  • Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

  • Fox Theater
  • Mechanics Bank Arena

Best College/Higher Learning Source

  • California State University, Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Bakersfield College
  • Taft College

Best Made in Bakersfield Product

  • Dewars Candy Shop — Chews

Favorites

  • Smith’s Bakery
  • S’moore Soaps

Best Place to Take Out of Town Guests

  • Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

Favorites

  • Wool Growers Restaurant
  • Luigi’s

Best Place to Work

  • Garces Memorial High School

Favorites

  • Ulrich Barn Builders
  • Hoffmann Hospice

Best Place to Worship

  • Valley Bible Fellowship

Favorites

  • Valley Baptist Church
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

Best Private School

  • Garces Memorial High School

Favorites

  • Bakersfield Christian High School
  • St. Francis Parish School

Best Radio/News Personality

  • Matt & Aaron

Favorites

  • Danny & Kait in the morning
  • Danny P

Best TV Personality

  • Aaron Perlman

Favorites

  • Alissa Carlson
  • Jim Scott

Best Asian Cuisine

  • Bill Lee’s Bambo Chopsticks

Favorites

  • Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
  • Blue Elephant

Best Bakery

  • Smith’s Bakeries

Favorites

  • Sweet Surrender
  • Sugar Twist Bakery

Best Bar

  • Tiki-Ko

Favorites

  • Belvedere Cocktail Lounge
  • Lengthwise Brewery Company

Best Barbecue Restaurant

  • Salty’s BBQ & Catering

Favorites

  • PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ
  • Jake’s Tex-Mex Cafe

Best Basque Restaurant

  • Wool Grower’s Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

Favorites

  • Benji’s French Basque Restaurant
  • Pyrenees Cafe

Best Breakfast

  • 24th Street Cafe

Favorites

  • Old River Grill
  • Cope’s Knotty Pine Cafe

Best Buffet

  • Hodel’s Country Dining

Favorites

  • Bucks Owens Crystal Palace
  • Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best Burger

  • Happy Jack’s Hamburger & Pie Shop

Favorites

  • Woolworths
  • Moo Creamery

Best Coffee

  • Cafe Smitten

Favorites

  • Covenant Coffee
  • Cloud 9 Coffee

Best Family Restaurant

  • Luigi’s

Favorites

  • Frugatti’s
  • La Costa Mariscos

Best Happy Hour

  • Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse

Favorites

  • La Costa Mariscos
  • Wiki’s Wine Dive & Grill

Best Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

  • Dewar’s Candy Shop

Favorites

  • Rosemary’s Family Creamery
  • Moo Creamery

Best Italian Restaurant

  • Frugatti’s

Favorites

  • Luigi’s
  • Sorella Ristorante Italiano

Best Lunch Spot

  • Luigi’s

Favorites

  • Coconut Joe’s
  • Victor’s Mexican Grill

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

  • Flame & Skewers Mediterranean Restaurant

Favorites

  • Mama Roomba
  • Athena’s Greek Cafe

Best Mexican Restaurant

  • La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

  • Mexicali Restaurant
  • Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best New Restaurant

  • The 18hundred

Favorites

  • Dot x Ott
  • Angry Barnyard BBQ

Best Pizza

  • Tony’s Pizza

Favorites

  • Rusty’s Pizza Parlor
  • Slice of Italy

Best Sandwich/Deli

  • Sequoia Sandwich Company

Favorites

  • Caesars Italian Delicatessen
  • Jersey Mike’s Subs

Best Seafood

  • La Costa Mariscos

Favorites

  • Crab in a Bag
  • Coconut Joe’s Beach Grill

Best Steakhouse Restaurant

  • KC Steakhouse

Favorites

  • Hungry Hunter Steakhouse
  • Tahoe Joe’s Famous Steakhouse

Best Sunday Brunch

  • Bucks Owens Crystal Palace

Favorites

  • Hodel’s Country Dining
  • Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best Sushi

  • Kan Pai

Favorites

  • Jin Sushi Japanese Restaurant
  • Ichiban Sushi

Best Taco Tuesday

  • Birria Bros

Favorites

  • Vatos Tacos
  • Don Pericos Mexican Restaurant

Best Vegeterian / Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

  • Cafe Smitten

Favorites

  • Vida Vegan
  • The Hens Roost

Best Chiropractor

  • Christopher Berry, DC — Core Chiropractic + Wellness

Favorites

  • Vice Lujan — Chiro to Go
  • Randall Schulze — Schulze Family Chiropractic

Best Dentist

  • Dr. Chris Kiuftis — Brimhall Dental Group

Favorites

  • Dr. Riar
  • Dr. Jerry Woolf — Woolf Dentistry

Best Doctor / General Practitioner

  • Dr. William Farr

Favorites

  • Dr. Rafael Huezo
  • Dr. Benjamin P. Ha

Best Hospital

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Dignity Health — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Best Medical Group

  • Farr Medical Group

Favorites

  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Nurse

  • Miraya Cruz

Favorites

  • Rebecca Malson — NICU — Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Jennifer Tougas-Genova

Best Ophthalmologist/Optometrist

  • Gregory A. Stainer — Southwest Eye Care & Laser

Favorites

  • Stephen Ratty — Stephen Ratty Optometrist
  • Daniel H. Chang — Empire Eye and Laser Center

Best Orthodontist

  • Dr. Wes Cardall — Cardall Orthodontics

Favorites

  • Dr. Michael Thurman — Thurman Orthodontics
  • Dr. Donald R. Montano — Montano Elevated Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

  • Dr. Javier Bustamante — Bakersfield Pediatrics

Favorites

  • Dr. Onyinye E. Okezie
  • Dr. Rosanna Abary

Best Physical Therapy Group

  • Terrio Physical Therapy & Fitness

Favorites

  • Glinn and Giordano Physical Therapy
  • Pair & Marotta Physical Therapy

Best Plastic Surgeon

  • Darshan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Favorites

  • Dr. Vipul Dev — California Institute of Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • Dr. Michael B. Freeman

Best Specialty Doctor

  • Vinod Kumar M.D. — Heart Vascular and Leg Center

Favorites

  • Ravi Patel — CBCC
  • Milan Shah — Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Urgent Care

  • Accelerated Urgent Care

Favorites

  • Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care
  • Sendas Northwest Urgent Care

Best Veterinarian

  • Dr. Adam Landry — Bakersfield Veterinary Hospital

Favorites

  • Dr. Travis Thurman — Thurman Veterinary Center
  • Dr. Cooke — Cooke’s Veterinary Hospital

Best Antique Dealer

  • Woolworths Five & Dime Antique Mall

Favorites

  • In Your Wildest Dreams Co.
  • The She Shed by The Peachy Pig

Best Carpet/Flooring/Tile

  • Carpet Outlet Plus

Favorites

  • Stockdale Ceramic Tile Center Inc.
  • Bill Ray Tile

Best Florist

  • Log Cabin Florist

Favorites

  • One of a Kind Designs
  • White Oaks Florist

Best Furniture/Mattress Store

  • Urner’s

Favorites

  • MOR Furniture
  • Ashley Furniture

Best Home Appliance & Electronics Store

  • Urner’s

Favorites

  • Best Buy
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement

Best Jewelry Store

  • Knights Jewelry

Favorites

  • American Jewelry Co.
  • Rogers Jewelers

Best Men/Women’s Apparel

  • Emporium Western Store

Favorites

  • Sugardaddy’s Boutique
  • Bella at the Marketplace

Best New Business

  • LVL Fitness

Favorites

  • The She Shed by The Peachy Pig
  • Arctic Wellness Cryo & Float

Best New Car Dealer

  • Motor City Buick GMC

Favorites

  • Bill Wright Toyota
  • Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield

Best Nursery/Garden Store

  • Bolles Nursery Landscape

Favorites

  • White Forest Nursery
  • Robby’s Nursery

Best Pet Store/Pet Service

  • Self Serve Pet Spa

Favorites

  • Chasin’ Tails Pet Grooming
  • Kushman’s Feed & Farm Supply

Best Shoe Store

  • Guarantee Shoe Center

Favorites

  • Emporium Western Store
  • Boot Barn

Best Shopping Center

  • The Shops at River Walk

Favorites

  • The Marketplace
  • Northwest Promenade

Best Tire Store

  • Clerou Tire Company Inc.

Favorites

  • Big Brand Tire & Service
  • Costco

Best Used Car

  • Bill Wright Toyota

Favorites

  • Motor City Buick GMC
  • CarMax

Best Automotive Service

  • Bill Wright Toyota

Favorites

  • Motor City Buick GMC
  • Motor City Lexus of Bakersfield

Best Bank/Financial Institute

  • Valley Strong Credit Union

Favorites

  • Chase Bank
  • AltaOne Federal Credit Union

Best Barber Shop

  • All American Barbershoppe

Favorites

  • The BlackBoard Barber Shop
  • His Touch Barber Shop

Best CPA / Accounting Firm

  • Bowen Accounting & Tax

Favorites

  • Brown Armstrong
  • John D. Duffield CPA

Best Day Care/Preschool Facility

  • Little Red School House

Favorites

  • Lil’ Explorers Preschool
  • Stockdale Christian Schools

Best DJ

  • DJ Wifey

Favorites

  • DJ Danny Hill
  • DJ Noe G

Best Dry Cleaner

  • Today Cleaners

Favorites

  • Waterfall Cleaners
  • New City Cleaners

Best Electrical Company

  • A-C Electric Company

Favorites

  • Pavletich Electric & Communications
  • Braun Electric Co.

Best Funeral Home

  • Greenlawn Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

Favorites

  • Hillcrest Memorial Park
  • Basham Funeral Care

Best Hair Salon

  • Rendezvous Salon

Favorites

  • Sirens and Sage Hair Loft
  • Primary the Salon

Best Heating/Air

  • Monarch Home Services

Favorites

  • Oasis Air Conditioning
  • Holders Heating & AC

Best Home Improvement Building Contractor

  • Stockdale Kitchen & Bath

Favorites

  • DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen Bakersfield
  • John Balfanz Homes

Best IT Services

Grapevine MSP Technology Services

Favorites

  • ARRC Technology
  • TRIS Technology Solutions

Best Law Firm

  • Klein, DeNatale, Goldner

Favorites

  • Chain Cohn Stiles
  • Young Wooldridge LLP

Best Lawyer

  • Julia Vlahos — Klein, DeNatale, Goldner

Favorites

  • Tony Lidgett — Law Office of Tony V. Lidgett
  • Robert J. Noriega — Young Wooldridge, LLP

Best Local Insurance Agent

  • Elizabeth Lehr — State Farm

Favorites

  • Darlene Denison — State Farm
  • Jo Ann Miller — Personal Express Insurance

Best Mortgage Company

  • The Mortgage House

Favorites

  • Agape Mortgage
  • Valley Strong Credit Union

Best New Home Builder

  • Castle & Cooke

Favorites

  • Froehlich Signature Homes
  • Brandt Oliver Homes, Inc.

Best Pest Control

  • Killian Pest Control

Favorites

  • Bakersfield Pest Control
  • Clark Pest Control

Best Photographer

  • Audriana Wolfe Photography

Favorites

  • Allyssa Ashlee Photography
  • Joseph Estrada Photography

Best Plumbing Service

  • Stan’s Discount Rooter & Plumbing Repair, Inc

Favorites

  • The Plumbing Doc
  • Payless Plumbing & Rooter Specialist

Best Property Management Company

  • Apex Management Group

Favorites

  • Karpe Real Estate Center
  • Watson Realty Property Management

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Sheeza Gordon — Watson Realty ERA

Favorites

  • Janice Fisher — Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
  • Laurie McCarty — Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors

Best Real Estate Company

  • Miramar International

Favorites

  • Coldwell Banker Preferred, Realtors
  • Premier Realty

Best Roofing Company

  • BSW Roofing, Solar & Air

Favorites

  • All Weather Roofing
  • San Joaquin Roofing

Best Solar Company

  • SunPower by Sun Solar

Favorites

  • Bland Company
  • Simple Power

Best Spa

  • EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa

Favorites

  • Allure Aesthetics
  • Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics

Best Specialty Service

  • Bossman’s Trash Hauling

Favorites

  • Simply Chic Events by Irma Green
  • Alpha Technologies & Alarm Systems, Inc.

Best Tattoo Parlor

  • Top Hat Art Collective

Favorites

  • Third Energy Tattoo & Piercing
  • True Grit Tattoo Company

Best Tutoring Service

  • Sylvan Learning of Bakersfield

Favorites

  • Kumon of Bakersfield-Riverlakes
  • K & B Tutoring

