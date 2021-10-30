Jeffrey Goines, founder of the Olive Drab Drivers (O.D.D.) organization, once saw a quote about hobbies being a God-given gift and passion.
That’s what O.D.D. is for him and the others involved.
“We are living history,” said Jeffrey Goines, founder of the O.D.D group. “We save military vehicles.”
The local organization is dedicated to restoring military vehicles, going back to World War II. But more than that, it’s about community. It’s a brotherhood and a place for veterans and people in Kern County to connect.
Every fourth Thursday of the month, the Olive Drab Drivers of Bakersfield meet in the Chuy’s parking lot on Rosedale Highway.
What originally started with four members has grown to more than 40. It is multiracial and multigenerational for men and women alike, with younger generations joining their parents and grandparents for the fun.
For Goines, it’s about giving back to the veterans and giving back to the community. It’s a “volunteer network group.”
It’s that similar vision for Chuy’s that has helped a partnership between the two flourish through the years, since 1994.
Chuy’s Area Director Ryan Stuteville said the establishment is a “fun, family-oriented” place and has hosted a number of fundraiser events over the years. People anticipate driving down Rosedale Highway and seeing a community event in the parking lot now.
Adding organizations such as O.D.D. is just another way to show patriotism.
The O.D.D. organization has raised money for a number of charities, including $35,000 for the Honor Flight.
Earlier this year, Mayor Karen Goh awarded the group with a proclamation recognizing 20 years of service to the City of Bakersfield.
It also recognized their efforts to create a safe network for military vehicle enthusiasts, and the dedication to promote volunteerism and renewed camaraderie between servicemen and supporters.
Those interested in joining the organization are welcome to meet the others on the fourth Thursday of the month at Chuy’s or visit https://bakersfieldccc.org/project/olive-drab-drivers/ for more information.
