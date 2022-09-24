Name: Zane Adamo
Age: 29
Occupation: Freelance photographer/filmmaker and musician
Immediate family: Dad Felix Adamo; mom Teresa Adamo; brothers Cody, Hunter and Felix Cooper Adamo; dog Indy; and turtle Tele
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Probably the best piece of advice I've been given was by my parents. It hasn't quite been said in so many words but they've always shown me, with regards to my photography and films, to try my best and make work that I'd be OK with putting my name on. I try to keep that in mind in whatever I do, to try my best in everything and do my best work.
How did you get to your current position? After graduating from CSU Monterey Bay with a degree in film, I worked a few years in retail, in a cafe, busking, and teaching music, I decided to quit my various jobs and try to pursue freelance work full time. It took me about four years to build up enough of a network of clients and fellow photographers/filmmakers to assist to make it so I could pay my bills.
This was the best decision I ever made and I truly understand what people mean by "do something you love and you'll never work a day in your life." I like to joke that I haven't "worked" in four years!
I also lead the local Bakersfield Sound band The Soda Crackers. It all started with me going to a jam session in L.A. every Wednesday night and later that year, we had our first gig at Taft's Oildorado Days.
It's been so much fun playing all over Kern County, Central and Southern California areas. It's been hard work at times and I never thought it would take up so much of my time but playing this music that I love with my friends and little brother Coop has been a blast! As soon as I finish a show, I can hardly wait for the next one.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? Music-wise, I'd have to say it's a tie between playing the Crystal Palace and getting to play a show with Tommy Hays, Larry Petree and Sonny Anglin. Buck Owens is my favorite from the Bakersfield Sound days so getting to play there was a dream come true.
Also recently, with the help of Kim Hays, Di Sharman and many others, I organized a benefit concert for the Bakersfield Country Music Museum at The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame a few months ago. Getting to play with them was an honor I won't forget.
I'm excited for our second "Pioneers of The Bakersfield Sound" show over at the Kern County Museum on Nov. 13. I'll get to play with Tommy Hays, Norm Hamlet and Jimmy Phillips in the museum's Neon Courtyard. I'm sure that will be another highlight in my musical career.
Photo/video-wise, I got to cover the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., this year for Peloton Magazine. I'm also an avid cyclist so being in the press pool for such a prestigious event in the U.S. was another dream come true. I love having opportunities to blend my interests and passions together like photographing that particular cycling event.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? What I love about the community of Bakersfield is the small-town feel. It definitely has its charm plus it's an easy and comfortable place to live compared to other places! I also love seeing Bakersfield changing and becoming an even better place in many ways.
I was born and raised in Westchester and have recently moved back after my time in college and L.A. so seeing this revitalization, interest and investment in the greater downtown area really hits close to home for me.
I think Bakersfield needs to keep embracing artists in the community across all genres and mediums. There needs to be even more concerts, more art galleries, more everything!
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? In five years, I hope to see downtown even more lively than it is now and I would love to see Old Town Kern get the same investment and interest that downtown Bakersfield has benefited from these last few years. I think there is a balance that can be met with investing in historic areas of our city.
I think it's extremely important to acknowledge and celebrate what has made Bakersfield a wonderful place while also looking toward the future. I hope to see more of this in five years.
Also, bring back the "Fun, Sun, Stay, Play" sign!
