Name: Travis Ransom
Age: 33
Occupation/Business: Water resources manager / Aera Energy LLC
Hometown: Romoland, Calif.
If you aren’t from here, why did you move to Bakersfield? I’ve been in California my whole life, minus the four years in college at the Colorado School of Mines seeking a degree in petroleum engineering. I moved to Bakersfield in 2010 after graduation to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry with Aera Energy. I’ve been in Bakersfield for 11 years now and the community, deep friendships and amazing relationships make it easy to call Bakersfield my new “home.”
Tell us how you got into your field. If I’m being honest, one of the main factors that led me to the Colorado School of Mines was their swimming program — which was a big passion of mine in college. Academically, the school has an amazing reputation for engineering degrees, and I knew petroleum engineering would be a natural fit for my love for science and math. I feel blessed to have a career responsibly providing the energy needs for California. Working with very bright individuals to solve future energy challenges is a very rewarding endeavor.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) As I’ve grown up, I’ve come to realize every day is a gift, not a given. For me, that translates to an urgency to empower and create a positive impact for people. My "why" is summarized in a great quote from Will Smith — “If you are not making someone else’s life better, then you are wasting your time.”
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Be clear on your purpose and live with balance. A clear purpose ensures you are always moving in the right direction and gives you the strength to do the truly difficult things. Living with balance means ensuring the important parts of your life are working in harmony. For me, that’s focusing on balancing my growth in spiritual faith, marriage, relationships, career and fitness. When I’m living in balance, I’m the best version of myself for those around me.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? The unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic stand out. Over a weekend, the majority of Aera transitioned to working remotely, while at the same time facing the major business challenges associated with low global oil demand. Everyone was in a constant state of change and many also dealt with personal losses. We adapted quickly, learned how to lead remotely, successfully responded to the very difficult business conditions, and most importantly cared for each other.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? That’s a great question. I’d have to say it’s a culmination of moments over my last six years in leadership. It’s the many times when I’ve had the privilege to see my teammates achieving amazing results in their professional and personal lives.
What’s next for you in your career? Continuing to grow as a technical leader and increasing my impact. Broadly speaking, I want to impact the oil and gas industry’s pivotal role in safely and responsibly producing the long-term energy needs of California. This includes building on the industry’s skill sets to advance the future carbon reduction and capture technologies.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Aim to align your broader life purpose with your professional career. When the two are in sync, the results can be limitless and anything is possible.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? This one aligns with my faith and a verse from the Bible, in Mark 12:31 “…Love your neighbor like yourself." I hope my volunteerism and action in the community inspires others to grow in their faith. Make no mistake, I recognize how big a word love is. But imagine what our community would look like if everyone truly shared the value of loving your neighbor like yourself?
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? No matter where you are in your career, you will always feel like there is more to do than time in the day. That will almost always be true, so it’s critical to focus your time on the most impactful things that really matter.
