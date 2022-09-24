Name: Tori Limbean
Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager at Providence Strategic Consulting Inc.
Immediate family: I have a household of four including my boyfriend, Mitchell, and our two fur babies, Harley and Ronin.
How would you describe yourself in five words? Driven, reliable, adventurous, outgoing and loyal.
Life is all about building relationships, stepping outside your comfort zone, and growing as an individual with a healthy work/life balance. Anyone who knows me knows that I am focused, hardworking, and true to my word. I am always up for a challenge and appreciate unique opportunities to try new things because, at the end of the day, it is our experiences that make us who we are.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? I followed my parents and younger brother to Bakersfield six years ago after my post-college adventure living in the Midwest. Originally from Santa Clarita, I wasn't sure if Bakersfield would be a long-term stop for me, but I quickly fell in love with this city and am now a proud homeowner with a great career and an amazing relationship building my roots here for the long haul.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I am inspired by growth potential and goal setting, not only for myself but also for my friends, family, colleagues and community. I strive to do my best each day, lead by example, and learn from every situation, good or bad, with the understanding that "hard work pays off."
With growth comes opportunities, and I have many short-term and long-term aspirations that I am working toward — such as traveling, professional development, and other ideations for my future. Yes, I am one of those people with a physical bucket list and written goals that I use to remind myself why I do what I do.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I am the 2022-2023 president of the Junior League of Bakersfield where we live and breathe our mission to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. This organization means so much to me, as it gives women the opportunity to get involved and give back while simultaneously developing our personal and professional skill sets.
Additionally, I am a member of the Public Relations Society of America's Central California chapter, where I'm able to connect with other local professionals who work in the world of strategic communications.
Giving back to our community is a great way to impact others and advocate for a better tomorrow. Whether you choose to spend an hour reading with displaced foster youth, cleaning up our streets, or volunteering time and/or resources to mentor others, your commitment is invaluable to the individuals you reach.
Getting involved in organizations outside of work is also a fantastic way to enhance your own network and gain experience. If you are new to town, looking to build your career, or even just want to establish quality friendships, organizations like the Junior League are the perfect place to start. Many times, you will find that these organizations offer benefits well beyond what you first expected.
What is your favorite quote? "Everything happens for a reason." This quote keeps me from getting discouraged when things do not go as expected. As a planner, it is important to be flexible and continue moving forward with a positive outlook, no matter the situation.
