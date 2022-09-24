Name: Tomeka Powell
Age: 39 (at time of nomination)
Occupation: Homemaker
Immediate family: Spouse Leland "Eugene" Frye, daughter Savannah and sons Al-Ameen and Judah
How would you describe yourself in five words? Easygoing, relentless, ambitious, hopeful, loyal.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? The proudest achievement of my career was the moment that I found balance. Balance in the sense that I learned how to be a new mother of three young children, a wife, a caregiver to a disabled parent, and still equally able to pursue my personal goals and ambitions. After having graduated with an MBA at age 22, been a successful grant writer for one of Kern County's mega nonprofits, a candidate for City Council, a staffer for a state senator, and a CEO of a local chamber of commerce (all proud achievements), I became a homemaker and a caregiver.
This transition was challenging. It required a lot of acceptance and appreciation for what I have (family and community) as opposed to what I had (successful career). I learned to embrace the changes and be more intentional and deliberate about how I spent my time.
I developed what I call a Master Schedule that I used to map out my day from start to finish. This allowed me to maximize my 24 hours. I'm so proud, because this was the "win" that I needed to regain my independence in a sense. Finding this balance has taught me that no matter where you are in life, your passion and your purpose will always make a way.
We cannot control what goes on around us. COVID has shown us that. But, we can control how we respond. We can create, innovate and reinvent ourselves.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I'm inspired by greatness. I admire the folks who are at the top of their game or field and are making a big impact on their communities and the world at large. I aspire to do the same. I want to leave the world in a better place than where I found it. I also have a number of amazing mentors who support me and encourage me to continue my personal pursuits. These are women in the Bakersfield chapter of the Links, Incorporated, the Kappa Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the Matrix Entrepreneur Academy.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? I love the entrepreneurial spirit of our community. We have so many great folks that have put their resources and talents behind building a communitywide infrastructure that supports entrepreneurship and small business acceleration. The work that we are doing at Matrix Entrepreneur Academy is part of the mix. We are helping students ages 5 to 25 years old and their parent managers start and grow successful businesses. Our students are learning skills to last a lifetime. The Kern High School District's CTECH program, Bakersfield College Launch Pad, K.I.T.E., Kern Venture Group, the CSUB Accelerator program and the local Chambers of Commerce are doing amazing work. Even Bitwise Bakersfield downtown is amazing.
It's like a small business renaissance. I'm excited to see what will emerge from this infrastructure and momentum. I'd like to see our community be a catalyst for the next big idea that would rival that of Silicon Valley. We have the right set of circumstances, the right effort, and the perfect setup to make this happen.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? In addition to the science, swim, entrepreneurship, theater and sports programs that my children attend, I keep pretty busy. We are a family of entrepreneurs. We own and operate Frye Plumbing Inc., Lollipopa by Savannah Frye, and Kern Valley Trade Tech. We also have two other hobby ventures: Al-Ameen Kid Scientist and King Judah Sweets.
I am the board secretary and Booster Club president for Matrix Entrepreneur Academy. I am a member of the CSU Bakersfield President's Ambassador Council. I serve as treasurer for the Bakersfield chapter of the Links, Incorporated. I am a member of the Kappa Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. I am the secretary of the Old River Elementary School Parent Posse.
I believe that it is our debt to society to give back to our community and secure a bright future for the next generation. What makes the human race strong is our ability to work together and to achieve big things, together.
What is your favorite quote? "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." — Theodore Roosevelt
