Ruth Escobar, 35, owner of Americana Tax and Financial
Hard work and commitment are what describe Ruth Escobar’s professional career.
Escobar was born and raised in El Salvador, Mexico, with her grandpa and immigrated to the United States with her sister and mother when she was 8-years-old. Escobar attended East Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College, where she studied business.
Escobar never planned to start a business in the financial industry but said business has always run in her family in El Salvador.
Escobar started her business when she was 20-years-old, working in real estate at the time.
One of the qualities that Escobar holds high is being right. She’s able to work with her clients and give them the best possible service and make sure every bit of information is accurate.
Escobar gives back to the community through her own business by holding different charities and events.
“We have an annual charity on Thanksgiving, and we were very fortunate and gave over 150 baskets and 200 turkeys to the community members,” she said.
Escobar also holds a charity called Shoes for School where she partners with other business owners and donates more than 540 pairs of shoes, providing haircuts and T-shirts for students at Williams Elementary School.
She was also able to contribute to another annual Christmas charity called The Joy of Reading and donated 300 books so children could read with Santa.
“I love reading. I want low-income children to push their future so if they start reading earlier, it will be helpful," she said. "I have learned that as soon as I became a daily reader, things changed. Reading has done a lot for me so I know it will do a lot for children that need the extra help."
Also growing up in a low-income household, Escobar’s parents always emphasized education.
“Being in Bakersfield has so much advantage compared to El Salvador. It opened my eyes to the opportunities I saw here — that is what pushed me to begin my business,” she said.
Escobar said a few of her accomplishments are continuing her business for 15 years and running the Ruth Escobar Foundation.
“Right now we are donating 100 laptops to children of low-income families. It’s one of our most ambitious charities. At the end of the day, I know that I’ve done all that I can do to help,” she said. “Education for these children is important to me and mainly because I didn’t have advantages when I grew up.”
Escobar emphasizes that children should also keep self-education, building a foundation and looking for ways to better themselves in mind.
