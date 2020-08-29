Patrick Burzlaff, 35, teacher and choir director at Centennial High School
Family is everything to Patrick Burzlaff. At home, he has a wife and three daughters. In the classroom, he has 50-plus "adopted" children who get to make music with him every day.
As the choir director at Centennial High School, Burzlaff works with five different groups daily, prepares for concerts and other events and takes care of any other responsibilities that may come his way. It's a tough job, but seeing his students enjoy their time together makes it all worth it.
"I’ve been though the ebbs and flows, the doubts, the burn out, and I feel like I’m on the other side of it now," he said. "I just have a passion for these kids, and I can see their need for teachers, for those positive influences in life. I’m excited to be that for them."
Burzlaff found his own role model in his high school choir director, who ended up inspiring him to pursue music. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, he and his wife, who he met at college, returned to Bakersfield, where he began his career as a high school teacher. He worked at South and Arvin high schools before landing his current job at Centennial High School.
At first, he expected to earn his master's and doctoral degrees and move on to a collegiate position. Those are still his goals, but he realized the joy and passion he has working with high schoolers.
Inside his classroom, students are exposed to various cultures and music styles, and in turn they learn to tolerate and accept the people around them.
"Most of my growth has been on how to create an environment for these students, how best to lead them and to be a listening ear to them and to show them what the world is missing through the art of choir," Burzlaff said. "I know that it’s worth the hard work, it’s worth the effort, it’s worth the extra hours I spend here. I have a responsibility to see that my students are getting a really quality experience here and that they can take that with them into other avenues in their life."
One thing that will be different this school year, at least for the first quarter, is students will be engaging in distance learning, leaving the choir room quiet, longing for their return. The abrupt end to in-person instruction and making music with students this past spring was quite a jolt to the system for Burzlaff, something he realized he had "taken for granted."
After being tasked with designing online curriculum for the district this summer, he realized he can still provide a welcoming environment and make music fun for his students, although it might take a little extra work.
"I think there are a lot of capabilities with Zoom, with our Canvas courses that have opportunities for community building," Burzlaff said, "and we have to be very creative on how we deliver that and how we get these students to buy in and feel loved and welcomed and still feel that sense of connection."
