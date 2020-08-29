Amanda DiGiacomo, 29, owner of Atlas Financial Solutions
Amanda DiGiacomo was a statistic that wasn’t supposed to make it in life.
Raised by a single mother in a low-income household and attending schools that lagged behind the rest, DiGiacomo wasn’t meant to graduate college with honors, or work in a high-end career or start a successful business.
But she did. And now she’s helping others do the same.
Community involvement has always been a passion for DiGiacomo. As a student at CSUB, she founded the Economics Student Association, volunteered for Associated Students Inc. and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta.
As working professional, DiGiacomo advocates for small-business owners and encourages women to be their best selves. She is the president of the local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, which she helped charter in October 2019. She represented Bakersfield in Washington, D.C., last year, meeting with representatives from the Trump administration and advocating for bills that would help small-business owners. Closer to home, she is the treasurer for Overcom(h)er, a local nonprofit that empowers women to overcome their inner selves.
“I think succession and helping the next generation is key and being a part of that is crucial for us to grow as a community,” DiGiacomo said.
DiGiacomo takes pride in being part of an organization like NAWBO, which played a crucial role in the passing of the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988, which allowed women to get a line of credit without the need of a male cosigner. She is passionate about mentorship and providing women with opportunities and support because she is a beneficiary of mentorship herself. Her goal is widespread success for the local small business community and impacting people’s lives in a positive way by helping and educating those she comes across.
“I think it’s super important,” she said. “That was one of the first things that I gravitated toward when I opened my business. I don’t think I would have gotten as far as I did this quickly if it wasn’t for those mentors and those women who were reaching out to me and helping pave the way for the next generation. I feel like leaders in the community are the reason these kids can make it, because we’re giving them the opportunity. If we’re not focused on the next generation, we’re going to be obsolete. There’s nothing to grow from that. We need to make sure that it’s continued and the next generation also has the same success that we had or even better.”
