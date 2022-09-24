Name: Navraj Rai
Age: 28
Occupation: Lawyer
Immediate family: Spouse Namrata Rai, father Hardeep Rai, mother Ravinder Rai and brother Harshan Rai
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? I have lived in Bakersfield since the sixth grade where I attended Panama Buena Vista Elementary School.
How did you get to your current position? I believe the foundation of how I got to my current position is because of my childhood. My parents were immigrants to this country and did not know very much English. As a result, when establishing their business, lawyers took advantage of their illiteracy of legal terms and ultimately left us in a dire financial situation. As a result, I vowed to never allow that to happen to anyone and help those who cannot to even the playing field.
Using this as motivation, I graduated Stockdale High School while simultaneously taking classes at Bakersfield College. This allowed me to receive my bachelor's in political science at the age of 19 and ultimately use this achievement to land internships and positions in multiple congressional offices, law firms, one of the prosecutors here in Kern, and ultimately leading me to opening my own law firm.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? One of the proudest achievements of my career is having the opportunity to handle high-level cases so early on in my career. During my tenure at the District Attorney’s office I handled a multitude of high-profile cases that allowed me to kick-start my own practice. Now, I am in a unique position where I can provide the local Punjabi/Sikh community with legal services that were so desperately lacking as well as cater my abilities to the greater Kern County area.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I find inspiration directly from my father. Since I was born, I have seen my father wake up and work his daily 12- to 14-hour work days just so that our family can live a more comfortable life. His sacrifice and work ethic is nothing short of miraculous and pushes me to make an impact on those around me. His sacrifice translates into all of his personal relationships as he is always available to help whoever may need it, regardless of circumstance.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? The thing I love most about the community is its resilience. Bakersfield to others may seem like just another valley city, but the people here are strong. Kern County continues to produce strong individuals who are constantly challenging the status quo and making an impact. We see this from the singers that originated here all the way to the congressmen on the national level.
I see the greatest need for improvement when it comes to the unity on the political spectrum. I believe that this political divide has become an issue we see not just in Kern, but in the entire country. Unfortunately, this has divided and pitted many individuals against each other. If we all strived to focus on the solution to the problem, rather than blaming who is the cause then Kern County, and by and large the nation, can be a stronger and better place.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I am a board member of the Multicultural Bar Association, Kern County Bar Association, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Sikh Riders of America.
It is important to give back to the community because it is only when we give back that we can truly feel the power of humanity. We see the aid provided by nonprofits and how a small act such as giving school supplies to a child can forever change the outlook on that young person's life. By giving back, you can provide tools to other members of the community resulting in a rippling effect for change.
