Name: Mia Cifuentes
Age: 31
Occupation: Senior public affairs specialist at Berry Corp.
Immediate family: Mother Hilda Cifuentes and brother Carlos Cifuentes
How would you describe yourself in five words? I always feel like this is a challenging question to answer about yourself, so I asked my friends for words they would use to describe me. Their answers were: loyal, curious, thoughtful, generous and reliable.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? I have been lived in Bakersfield for over 29 years. My mom brought my brother and I here from Los Angeles when I was about 2 years old. Fortunately, locals have considered me a native.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? I have received so much great advice throughout my life, but one that pertains to this season in my life is "don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and trust your gut." I have learned so many skills and lessons by just stepping out of the box. It may sometimes feel like baptism by fire, but as long as your gut doesn't tell you otherwise, you always end up being OK and better by it. It takes some practice and some getting used to, but it will eventually become second nature.
How did you get to your current position? Prior to my current role, I was working for Assemblyman Vince Fong and serving the constituents in the district. In that role, I had the opportunity to learn about many aspects of Kern County — our diverse industries, all levels of government, education and nonprofits.
My mind always went back to the energy sector, specifically the oil and gas industry. I was intrigued by the deep roots of the industry in Kern County, how oil and gas power our state and the need for continued advocacy of this industry at the state level.
When Berry opened a public affairs position, I knew it was a great opportunity to utilize my skills and knowledge of our county and work within this vital sector, while still being able to make an impact the community.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I find inspiration in the people in our community. I am so blessed to be surrounded by community leaders who I also get to call my greatest friends. If it was not for them, I would not be where I am today. They have invested, and believed in me, have been able to see my greatest potential and push me when needed. But I also find admiration in them by witnessing the work they do in our community.
From homelessness to education to agriculture to constituent and advocacy work, I get to find inspiration from the passions of my friends and mentors. The best part? Most of them are strong amazing women leaders creating positive change locally. I hope that one day I can make an impact as much as they do.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? One of the best things about our community is that we show up! When Hurricane Harvey happened in 2017, I witnessed our community come together to fill up two truckloads of supplies. I knew then that our community was one of a kind.
I am also proud of how this community shows support for our veterans. From Honor Flight to Portrait of a Warrior to Wounded Heroes Fund, the message on the highway signs at Kern's county line — "Where We Honor Our Veterans" — couldn't be more true.
We get involved, we support, we give when needed. We truly just show up.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? Currently I serve on the Leadership Bakersfield Advisory Council for the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Bakersfield College Alumni Association and just recently became a mentor for the Taft Oil Technology Academy. Previously, I was a mentor for the Kern Economic and Development Foundation energy academy for three years.
I truly believe that Bakersfield and Kern County's foundation is based in generosity and I have been so proud and humbled to be a part of that giving legacy. Giving back, service and charity are a part of what unite our community and bring us together. Big things can happen when we step outside of ourselves and unite to make our community a better place for everyone.
