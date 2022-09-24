Name: Lindsay Reyes
Age: 35
Occupation: Senior vice president and chief financial officer of Valley Strong Credit Union
Immediate family: Husband Carlos Reyes, children Gunner, 8, and identical 5-year-old triplet daughters Charlie, Harlow and Sloane; and 10-year-old black Labrador Abbie
How would you describe yourself in five words? Perfectionist, determined, reliable, thoughtful, principled.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? I am a Kern County native and have lived in Bakersfield since I was 13.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? The best piece of advice I have ever received is to always give my best effort. Growing up, my dad would always tell me he and my mom would never be disappointed in my results if I could say I had tried my best. That led to me constantly competing against my last best performance and propelled me forward in academics, sports and my current career.
I still walk into the office expecting the best out of myself every day and doing so allows me to leave with my head held high each evening. While looking to my peers for a challenge can be fulfilling, knowing I'm constantly expecting more from myself than I produced in the past will ensure I'm always growing and improving.
How did you get to your current position? I started my career at Valley Strong Credit Union as a part-time member service representative (teller) at our Ming Avenue branch. I worked in our branches for three and a half years before joining the finance team in 2009. Since that time, I have taken every opportunity given to me to absorb new responsibilities, learn from my colleagues and jump into new and challenging tasks.
My favorite part of my job is the fact that no day is ever the same and I am constantly learning something new. The willingness to continue learning while also admitting when I need help is what has allowed me to continue growing in my career.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? My family provide me with inspiration every day.
Sitting to the left of my computer screen I have a note my family put in my purse one morning when I had a presentation to do that I was nervous about. The front of the note says, "To Mommy, From Your Wolfpack." I keep the note as a reminder I have four young children looking to me to show them hard work pays off. We talk about hard days at work just like we talk about their hard days at school, and we promise each other that even if we have a hard day, we are going to get back up the next day and come in with a positive attitude and try again. Knowing they are watching everything I do inspires me daily.
I also have a husband who helps equally share the load that a home with four kids requires. He never bats an eye if I need to work late, attend a community event or travel for a conference. Such unwavering support encourages me to continue challenging and pushing myself.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I currently serve as treasurer of the board of directors for the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern County (ADAKC). This is my first year serving for the organization and I am so thankful for the opportunity. My family has been personally affected by Alzheimer's and I am so impressed by the heart and consideration the employees at ADAKC put into their work for their clients each day.
I also volunteer with the local chapter of Junior Achievement and have the chance to speak with many local students about financial literacy and my career path. I find it so important to give back to the community, because we have a responsibility to care for our neighbors.
My family and I attend the Bridge Bible Church and my faith permeates into everything I do. I am grateful my role at Valley Strong Credit Union has given me the opportunity to learn about volunteer opportunities and provided occasions for me to get involved.
What is your favorite quote? My favorite quote is rather funny: "But, did you die?" My mentor Nicholas Ambrosini (Valley Strong Credit Union president/CEO) has said this to me countless times over the last 12 years we've worked together. Each time we are on the other side of a challenging deadline, a project that initially felt insurmountable or a fear I was pushed to conquer, he's reminded me that what originally felt impossible is never as bad as I've made it out to be.
I guess it's a less poetic version of "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" and it's done the trick to motivate me on numerous occasions.
