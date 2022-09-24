Name: Lauren Skidmore
Age: 33
Occupation: Chief executive officer, The Open Door Network
Immediate family: Husband Ryan; children Harper, 4, and Lane, 2; dog Wiggles; cat Sissy; and a few hundred cows to add to the mix
How would you describe yourself in five words? A visionary while pursuing intuition.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? Born and raised. My family owns and operates a cattle ranch on the outskirts of Bakersfield.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? You can have it all, just not at one time. This was shared with me when I was attempting to pursue my career and on the brink of motherhood.
I think we have so many opportunities in front of us that we dismiss the power of choosing one thing at a time. I know when I became a mom I realized I could not do it all, and that was OK. What I do have the capacity to do, I do well.
How did you get to your current position? I got out of my own way and halted negative self-talk. I believed in myself and my abilities. When I discovered my superpower of being a heart-centric leader, I knew this role as serving the most vulnerable would be the best reward even with the greatest challenge.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? Merging two pivotal community-based organizations into one when the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault and the Bakersfield Homeless Center became The Open Door Network in July.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? We serve hundreds of children who are homeless every year. When I need a bit of inspiration I walk over to our on-site childcare and watch the babies napping and realize that no matter how busy or overwhelmed I feel, they are secure enough to nap and that is what matters.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? I love the unlimited opportunity for change and growth, while honoring our culture. Bakersfield and Kern County are deeply rooted in their history and foundational industries in oil and agriculture, and that brings a great sense of pride for me as someone who gets to invest time in agriculture. We have always been pioneers and I look forward to seeing how we push to improve our community.
I would love to see more options for our homeless neighbors to get off the streets and into a safe and stable environment. I love the growth of new business downtown, and always welcome more. My husband was in law enforcement and I will always advocate for law enforcement to help us make our community safer. Lastly, the east side of Bakersfield needs a Trader Joe's and a water park.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? I used to think of five years as a length of time where big goals could be accomplished, now I've experience five years can go by in a blink. Big picture, I would like to see a healthier and happier community.
In five years I think we can move toward this by investing in construction of affordable housing, allowing multiple educational options for parents to choose from, promoting our unique outdoor amenities (i.e Panorama Bluffs, Hart Park, Wind Wolves and Red Rock Canyon) and keeping our cities clean (The Open Door Network jobs development program helps clean our Bakersfield/Kern streets and highways).
What is your favorite quote? "Walk with the dreamers, the believers, the courageous, the cheerful, the planners, the doers, the successful people with their heads in the clouds and their feet on the ground. Let their spirit ignite a fire within you to leave this world better than when you found it." — Wilfred Peterson
