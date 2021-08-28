Name: Joe Peters
Age: 30
Occupation/Business: President of Americal Awning / singer songwriter
Hometown: Bakersfield
Tell us how you got into your field. After spending 13 years in the oil industry, I decided I need to make a change. The long-term effects on the oil industry due to California’s harsh regulations have provided me with little hope for its survival in generations to come. While I am still involved in the industry, I wanted to begin positioning myself into an environment that had a more diversified clientele.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) I think what makes me tick is knowing that people are counting on me to do my job well so that we stay prosperous as company, so they will be able to provide for their families without any worry. In addition, the feeling I get by going out and just getting things accomplished really sets a tone for my day. It’s not always easy but I love the challenge.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? There has definitely been tons and I could probably write a book about them, but as I sit writing this what comes to mind is: “It’s not because things are difficult that we do not dare; it’s because we do not dare that things are difficult." -Seneca
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? In the world we live in these days, the marketplace is really anyone’s guess regarding how it will perform. This has made forecasting, long-term inventory purchases, and scalability very challenging. However, by positioning myself around people who are way smarter than me, I am able to make educated decisions and continually grow my company.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? I’ve managed multiple companies simultaneously and spent time as a Realtor all while performing and writing music to the point of being played on the radio nationwide and playing over 200 shows in 2020 and 2021. My ability to multitask at this level definitely makes me proud. However, what makes me the proudest is knowing that the people I work with trust me, can count on me and are loyal to me. That’s a huge responsibility and I am proud to have it.
What’s next for you in your career? Hopefully I am able to grow Americal, and capitalize on the relationships I have made over the years. Also, I plan to continue playing music and hopefully begin touring in spring of 2022.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Every person is self-made, but only the successful will admit it. Don’t play the victim; not everything is fair and you will lose, you will disappoint and you fail, as long as you will NOT quit you will be a success.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? My plans are to be a source of inspiration to young entrepreneurs and musicians, by constantly being on the frontlines encouraging them through my own actions to keep moving forward. It’s easy to talk about hard work but it's more compelling if you show it.
Social media contact information:
- www.americalawning.com
- Instagram: @joepeters_music
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? I wish someone would have told me that if you trust the process, don’t cut corners and let time take its time. Your road to success we be a lost less stressful and way more fruitful.
