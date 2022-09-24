Name: Jenny Holtermann
Age: 35
Occupation: Executive director of the Water Association of Kern County, farmer and creator
Immediate family: Husband Tim and children Henry and Hazel
How would you describe yourself in five words? Transparent, passionate, trustworthy, loving, dedicated.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? Thirteen years ago, my husband brought me here after we graduated Cal Poly, SLO. I left my family's almond and walnut farm in Chico to join my husband's family almond farm. Just a couple of nuts, trying to make farming work for our family.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? You will fail. But it's what you do after you fail that is important. Life doesn't always go as planned and sometimes we do not always get what we want. There is a greater good that is guiding us through life and has bigger plans for us than we will ever know.
The hardest part is not knowing the bigger plans and failing at something we may have wanted so badly. The struggles and hardships we endure, make us stronger and build us to be tougher than we would have ever been without the pain and failure.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? My kids inspire me every day. Growing up, I loved the farming lifestyle and being able to watch my dad farm alongside his brothers and, later, my sister. I was able to connect to the soil and build my passion at a young age. I watched how my father cared for his orchards and how he benefited from being a steward of the land.
Now, as my husband and I farm today with his family, I can see that same awe and excitement in my kids' faces as they walk the soil with us. They watch as nature transforms the almond blooms into fruit in a matter of months and they can explain the process just as well as we do. They inspire me to fight for the future of farming and a reliable water supply for our state.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Our community in Kern County is so well-connected and even with a population close to a million people, seems like the smallest little community at times. As a person who didn't grow up here, I have been blessed to have been connected with individuals who have mentored me and given me the wisdom to help me flourish. Without this community, I wouldn't be able to have an off-farm job, where I am also able to follow my passion for water advocacy — as well as support our family farm through a direct marketing business.
I love being able to further connect with customers at a farmers market, pop-up, and even on social media. I have great conversations and answer questions about our farm to people who care and want to know more about the agriculture industry direct from the farmer.
It is crazy to me, at the same time, how disconnected our community can be from the agriculture that surrounds us. We are one of the top agriculture counties in the nation, growing more almonds than anywhere else, and there is a true detachment from what is happening in the fields to the people in our towns.
It is my goal, as a farmer, to fill that void and be as transparent as possible. I strive to be honest and a trustworthy source. It is my hope that those with questions or concerns feel open and reach out.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? When I moved to Kern County, the first thing I did was reach out to the Kern County Farm Bureau to get involved and meet fellow like-minded individuals. It was one of the best decisions I have ever made. I went on to be chair of the local Young Farmers & Ranchers, as well as chair of California Young Farmers & Ranchers. I served as a past board member of the California Farm Bureau board of directors and am currently the first vice president of the Kern County Farm Bureau.
Through my roles locally, within California and nationally, I was able to glean a wealth of leadership and advocacy training to come back and better serve my community.
All of these leadership roles and programs have empowered me to give back to the organizations and community that gave me so much. They are also what encouraged me to work for the Water Association of Kern County and help to educate our community on the importance of water conservation. Without the support, love and knowledge of our community encouraging each other, we have nothing.
