Name: Jean-Luc Slagle
Age: 30, as of Aug. 27, 2021
Occupation/Business: Creative director/owner, Scope Studios
Hometown: San Diego
Tell us how you got into your field. I’m very fortunate to have grown up in the film production world. My dad was an actor for a short time and then became an Emmy-nominated producer. I grew up with access to the tools of the industry. You should have seen my 7th grade world history video project. The production value was off the charts.
When I was 13 or 14, I found a type specimen booklet with fonts available for purchase and I was mesmerized. The layouts gave these words this weight and grandeur, while showcasing the most interesting strokes of each individual character. Sentences like “Sphinx of black quartz, judge my vow” felt like a feast for my eyes. It was like an art show for letters and I was hooked.
That experience sent me down long a path of studying graphic design, typography, and branding, and after freelancing as a designer for larger agencies I decided to merge my two passions and start Scope Studios: a creative video agency with an emphasis on great design.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do? Communication has the power to create clarity. I love creating clarity. Visual mediums of communication like design and video have so much power. They can inform or mislead; empower or pacify; delight or repulse. I want to be someone who creates work that showcases the best of humanity. I want to delight and inform and empower.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Two come to mind. “Real artists ship” and “You’re not selling vacuums, you’re selling clean floors.” The first reminds me that while everyone may have ideas, execution is always the most important part. The second reminds me that people don’t buy products or services, they buy outcomes. Great communication always emotionally connects people to these outcomes.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? Bakersfield can seem like a challenging place to market a premium service. For Scope, it was really a matter of leveraging the success of every project to get in front of the type of people who value what we bring to the table.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? What’s next for you in your career? We’ve won a few awards here and there, but I’ve been more focused on honing my chops as a creative director and delivering work for my clients at this stage of my career. Now I’d like to target larger projects that can garner some more recognition.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Always deliver more work than you’re getting paid to do, then leverage that work into the next project.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? As a person in a creative business, the work you do adds to the “Creative GDP” of your city.
Social media contact information: wearescope.com; @scopestudios; and @jeanlucslagle
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? It’s going to take many, many projects before the product you create matches the thing you see in your head.
