Name: Holly Kuntz
Age: 39
Occupation: Owner of Kuntz Family Farms and Busy Bee Personal Services
Immediate family: Husband Dane; children Alana, 14, and Axtyn, 9; dogs Thor, Athena, Toven; and cats "Kitty," Poe and Loki
How would you describe yourself in five words? Servant, innovative, passionate, determined, doer.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? The best piece of advice I've ever received came from my aunt when I was very young, maybe 4 years old: "Life doesn't have to be this way." This inspired me to see beyond what was, and dream about what could be. Combining God's grace with my dreaming, doing and goal setting for the life I want has led me to accomplishing things that most people from my background would never think possible.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? Starting my nonprofit Bee Day Events has been my proudest achievement. Not only because of all the incredible events we have planned for the community, but also because it takes a lot of courage and determination to put together an organization like this, and I am proud that with God's love I was able to overcome the self-doubt and persevere to get it done.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? Growing up I didn't have many luxuries, and sometimes we barely made it by with the bare necessities. My inspiration comes from being a mom. Once I became a mother, I was determined to let nothing stop me from providing my children with love, stability and a variety of the life experiences I was never able to have as a child.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? I love our community. Kern County is full of incredible people who constantly give back and support their local business owners and those in need. There is always something fun to do in Bakersfield and many of the events are tied to supporting local nonprofits that use the funds to better our community. It's amazing how our community pulls together to have fun, while supporting worthy causes.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I co-guide through Bakersfield Influencers an active discipleship program and participate in various Bible studies. God is always first. I have helped with fundraising efforts for the Kern County WWII Veterans Memorial, and I serve regularly at Honor Flight breakfasts in both Bakersfield and Tehachapi.
I serve as an active member of Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary, on the planning committee for Bakersfield Republican Women Federated, and serve as the vice president and strategic development chair for Valley Oaks Parent Teacher Advisory Council. I am the president and founder of Bee Day Events. I also work with an international organization to bring French foreign exchange students to Kern County, so they can see California is not just Los Angeles.
It is important for me to give back to the community because I grew up in poverty and was a recipient of various community outreach projects. These projects left an impact on me because it helped me see that there was an entirely different world of people who wanted to do good for the community and the less fortunate. It motivated me to overcome the situation I was born into and when I reached a point in my life where I could give back — that was what I wanted to do with my spare time. I know firsthand how these organizations can change the trajectory of a child's life.
I spend a lot of time serving our veterans because growing up my uncle was a serviceman. He didn't have any children and he supported me in having experiences I wouldn't have had without his generosity. When I was in the eighth grade, he funded my trip to Washington, D.C., so that I could learn about the incredible country he chose to serve. This left a mark in my heart for veterans and all that they do for their country and their families.
What is your favorite quote? Albert Einstein: "Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."
