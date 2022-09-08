Name: Dr. Andrew Kao
Age: 38
Occupation: Ophthalmologist
Immediate family: Partner Dr. Betty Shum
How would you describe yourself in five words? Trustworthy, loyal, friendly, honest, caring
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? 23 years, with a 15-year break in the middle! I went to the Bay Area for college and medical school, and also lived in Miami, Los Angeles and New York City during my training. I moved back in 2016 to practice ophthalmology.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? I tend to dwell on things sometimes, so "let it go" helps me to remember some things are out of my control!
How did you get to your current position? I attended college at UC Berkeley and graduated with honors with a degree in molecular and cell biology — cell and developmental biology. I attended medical school UC San Francisco, with an extra year spent doing research in glaucoma. I then did an ocular pathology fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, in Miami before my internal medicine internship at Kaiser in Los Angeles. My residency in ophthalmology was completed at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, followed by another fellowship, in ocular oncology, back at UCSF.
I met Dr. Daniel Chang at a meeting, when he moderated the paper session I presented at. I introduced myself, he asked if I was looking for a job, and the rest is history!
What is your proudest achievement of your career? So far, my proudest achievement was when I was able to use my education and skills to successfully perform cataract and glaucoma surgery on my grandmother!
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? My inspiration comes from my patients. We have such a diverse population in Bakersfield, and everyone has a unique life story. I am so privileged to be able to help restore patients' vision so that they can continue to live a fulfilling life and do the things they love to do.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? I love the generosity of the people in the community. I see that people in my office are always willing to give to support school fundraisers, or sometimes randomly bring in treats for others to enjoy. Local businesses are also always willing to pitch in for silent auction items or help with their expertise.
An area of change I would like to see is for the city to become more pedestrian- and bike-friendly. These are very healthy and environmentally friendly modes of transportation, which I think are underutilized in Bakersfield due to lack of infrastructure and safety.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I am the medical director at the Advanced Center for Eyecare, where we provide high-quality eye care to the underserved and marginalized populations of Kern County. We perform numerous charitable surgeries every year with grants provided by generous donors as well as the ASCRS (American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery) Foundation's Operation Sight. I was humbled to be recognized as one of their volunteers of the year this last year.
I am also a member of the board of directors of the Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra, which I also played in back in high school. We provide an opportunity for talented students to play advanced music in a rigorous atmosphere. We perform three concerts a year and have also toured abroad, in Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom.
I am an Eagle Scout from local Troop 712, and for the last three years, I have served on the board of directors of the Southern Sierra Council of the Boy Scouts of America. I learned many life lessons from my time in Boy Scouts, and I enjoy giving back to the organization that meant so much to me while I was growing up.
Lastly, I play the violin with the BC/CSUB Chamber Orchestra. I have been playing violin since I was 8, and I kept it up throughout my education. It's so important to have an artistic outlet outside of work. It lets me relax, take my mind off things, and listen to beautiful music once a week.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? I hope that Bakersfield and Kern County will be seen as an attractive place to live, with a thriving local economy. I hope that even as the city grows and more people move here, that the "small-town" community feel remains!
What is your favorite quote? "I'm smart enough to know that I'm dumb." ― Richard Feynman
