Name: Christine Alburger
Age: 32
Occupation: Deputy court executive officer, human resources
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? My dad's job in the oil and gas industry relocated our family to Bakersfield from Ventura. I moved to Bakersfield the summer before fourth grade and I have been here pretty much ever since.
Although it may not have been my choice to move to Bakersfield, it has been my choice to stay in this community. Bakersfield, and Kern County in general, holds a special place in my heart. It is truly one of a kind and has provided me with immense opportunities.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? During a particularly challenging time, while completing my master's program and taking on a new role at work, my dad told me ,"You will stretch, but you will not break." It was a small piece of advice, but it resonated with me and helped me get through that difficult time.
I have continued to keep that advice at the forefront of my mind and I refer back to it during life's natural ebbs and flows. Because in those moments where it feels like we just can't take anything else on, we can generally stretch a little further and there will be this point where we look back on that moment or series of moments and think to ourselves "I made it." I impart that same advice to individuals in the hopes that it may help them as much as it has helped me and continues to do so.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? The proudest achievement of my career was earning my bachelor's degree. I can still clearly remember wearing my cap and gown while walking towards the stage, with tears in my eyes because I had finally done it!
It was an unconventional and lengthy journey to get to that point. One that included leaving Chico State after my grades slipped and I found myself on three academic probations, spending an extended amount of time at Bakersfield College, and changing my degree four times.
Although the journey was long, it is one that taught me to never give up on myself because regardless of where our path once led us, that does not have to be where it continues to take us.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? Human resources can be a challenging field, but it is also one that can be immensely rewarding. It allows me to connect with people on a level that most individuals don't get to experience in their careers.
There are the happy moments where I'm able to provide a job offer and share in the excitement because everything that person has worked for has finally paid off, and that moment is the connection between the hard work and reward. Then there are the sad moments, when I'm able to help an employee through a difficult time by providing them with their leave options, or simply providing them with a space to release their emotions.
These moments, happy or sad, give purpose and inspiration to continue and grow.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? I love that Bakersfield is the underdog. Whenever I say I'm from Bakersfield it is almost always followed by a quip about it being the armpit of California, Podunk, or otherwise, but this community has so much to offer.
Whether it be our vast job opportunities across several industries, affordability, generosity, or just the fact that it has good salt-of-the-earth people, the Bakersfield community has more to offer than what is seen upon first glance.
I see the greatest need for improvement in the area of education and professional development. Bakersfield has notoriously been ranked low in literacy rates and higher education rates, which I believe only aids in the negative stereotype that we are a Podunk city.
However, Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield have been making great strides in the educational development of Bakersfield residents and I believe with the addition of Bitwise Industries and the Kern County College of Law we are well on our way to turning those rates around.
