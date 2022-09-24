Name: Christina Lauren Friedman
Age: 39
Occupation: Independent education consultant/head of testing at March Consulting
Immediate family: Spouse Hal Friedman; children Owen Varner, Pixie Friedman, Carter Friedman and Isla Friedman; cats Mortimer and Millie; and dogs Sable and Schmidt
How would you describe yourself in five words? Driven, patient, curious, courageous, grateful.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? My whole life.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? Never take advice from someone who doesn't already have what you want.
How did you get to your current position? As an established high school math teacher, working as a standardized test tutor for March Consulting was meant to be my "side hustle." The more I learned about what it meant to be an independent educational consultant, the more I fell in love with the job and the life-changing effect it can have on the students and families involved. It wasn't long before I became a full-time IEC specializing in STEM studies and working with future engineers and pre-med students.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? My proudest achievement comes from helping make college affordable for local families by helping them identify the schools that will not only offer the best environment and program for their individual student but also with the best scholarship opportunities. In 2022 alone, my students have been offered over $1,394,748 in scholarships and grants to help with college costs. I also love when I help a dedicated student achieve their goal SAT/ACT score to help them get into the school of their dreams or get offered the scholarship that allows them the financial ability to go to.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? A lot of families are only exposed to a certain amount of colleges based on what they've heard. What I love is traveling the country to learn about new schools, programs and scholarships that might be a great fit for students here in Kern County and introducing them. I also had no idea the amount of resources my college offered nor how to take advantage of them. I love teaching students this process so that they know why they're applying to certain schools/programs and they have a plan for their four years.
What do you love most about the community? What I love most about the community is the diversity of the people and the wealth of cultural and artistic activities. There is always something new to do, see and best of all eat!
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? Community theater has always been a passion of mine but I learned a new appreciation for this creative outlet after being a part of "Rent," the first show to reopen the Ovation Theatre after the pandemic shutdowns in 2020. Rehearsing in masks was certainly not ideal but everyone involved was so gracious about doing whatever it took to ensure that show could and would go on.
I also helped teach a class with local swing instructor Suze DeArmond at the Kern Dance Alliance's National Dance Day event. The local arts community has been so supportive of me while providing me the space to learn and grow and what's more, the majority of those involved in doing so are volunteers. Without the countless others involved in these kinds of events, I never would have had some of my most treasured life experiences to date. That is why I believe it is important that we all give back and contribute in the ways we can to be able to provide the same opportunities for others.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? I hope to see Bakersfield flooded with new ideas and expertise as the March students who moved away for college return with their degrees, ideas and experiences to enter the local workforce. I look forward to seeing the amazing change they create in Kern County after taking advantage of the opportunities to grow and learn in college and beyond.
