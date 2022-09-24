Name: Christian Romo
Age: 39
Occupation: Co-owner, Finish Line Bikes
Immediate family: Husband Anthony Romo; sons Nathaneal, 7, and Enzo, 5, and daughter Gianna, 4; dogs Biscuit and Campy
How would you describe yourself in five words? Kind, firm, competitive, compassionate, motivated.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? My family and I moved to Bakersfield in 2010 on a temporary basis to work for Occidental Petroleum. Hailing from the Los Angeles area, there was a bit of a culture shock, but I quickly acclimated, and we called Bakersfield home for about eight years. In 2018, we moved back to Southern California, but Bakersfield's welcoming community beckoned us to return to this city that had become our home. Anthony and I made great friends, and we really missed how tight-knit Bakersfield when we were living elsewhere.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? If you fall seven times, get up eight times. Prioritize your time and energy while staying focused on the goal, be well-rounded and never compromise your integrity.
How did you get to your current position? Life presented me with some important questions that I knew I needed to answer. Will I find fulfillment in my career choices? Will I become a better version of myself? What legacy would I be leaving behind? I've reached a point in my life where I obsess about the future.
I would often find myself daydreaming about owning a shop like Finish Line, and even wondered about its succession plan. Fearing rejection and fear of the unknown, I did nothing. Daydreams they remained until several years later when one day I summoned the courage to inquire about Alan and Gema Bradley's succession plan. The discussion took an unexpected turn when they proposed selling Finish Line to me outright. Well, the rest is history.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? It's hard to pinpoint a single event; however, a common denominator was taking departments and organizations from their current state to a future state. I suppose my proudest achievement was creating interoperability and utilizing data and analytics to reduce biases, increase diversity and innovation to drive performance.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I remember the first time I visited a bike shop: I was about 10 years old walking on Main Street in Huntington Beach (on the right-hand side). I remember looking through the window and seeing all the cool bikes. I was hooked!
As a martial arts master, marathoner, and Ironman competitor, sports and wellness has always been big part of my life, so owning a business centered around physical and mental health was a natural fit. But really, I do all of it for my family. Leaving a legacy for my children and providing them a head start is my primary objective.
With the help of my amazing team, we are building an environment where anyone will feel welcome no matter their socioeconomic background. I am inspired by the wide-eyed kids who get excited when they get to check out the new bike tech. In essence it's my 10-year-old self that motivates me to do the things I do.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Bakersfield is defined by its citizens: hard-working, proud, resilient. The low cost of living, job opportunities and Bakersfield's investment in infrastructure are key to its continued growth.
Continued investments in bike path expansions and education, such as rider safety, might influence others to live a more active lifestyle and fall in love their bikes all over again.
What is your favorite quote? "It always feels impossible until it's done." — Nelson Mandela
