Name: Chris Borbon
Age: 34
Occupation/Business: Graphic designer/illustrator/caricature artist at CB Caricatures
Hometown: Bakersfield
If you aren’t from here, why did you move to Bakersfield? I moved to Bakersfield from LA at a young age but Bakersfield has always been my home. It’s where I have made my memories and the foundation for who I am as a person.
Tell us how you got into your field: I have been doing art for as long as I can remember and was always encouraged to pursue a career in the art field, but never thought I'd actually end up doing it. My dad was an artist, though not professionally, and we would have drawing time together. He made it fun and I learned a lot from him. I also spent my entire childhood doodling comics of friends. After high school, an aunt of mine encouraged me to volunteer to draw caricatures at a local community event and it was so successful that CB Caricatures was born. During that time, I took some graphic design courses at Bakersfield College and, shortly after, began working for sign companies doing design and production. From there I focused my attention on specialized artwork, creating everything from full company branding to musical artist album art and merchandising.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) Art has always been a part of who I am and I’m able to use my skills to bring ideas to life. Seeing others enjoy the creations I design for them motivates me to grow as an artist.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? The best piece of advice I would say is to keep creating and consistently put out work whether you feel it’s your best work or not. Just keep creating.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? The biggest challenge for me has been valuing my work both on a creative and monetary level.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? My proudest achievement has been seeing my work throughout my community in Bakersfield, on any given drive, but also seeing that it has traveled across the globe.
What’s next for you in your career? I’m hoping to find my professional balance between art and music. I’m not only passionate about both fields, but I feel they complement each other and are often under-represented as career choices.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Value your work and market yourself within the community.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? I’m currently working on a few projects with The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater to elevate art and music in the Central Valley. Our goal is to attract more out-of-town visitors to our city.
Social media contact:
- Facebook: facebook.com/cbcaricatures
- Instagram: cb_caricatures
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? I am currently in the process of learning more about business and would have benefited from this information much sooner.
