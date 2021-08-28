Name: Caitlyn Witt
Age: 27
Occupation/Business: Owner of PostNet
Hometown: Bakersfield
Tell us how you got into your field: My first job was at a UPS Store when I was in high school and I worked there for about six years. I really enjoyed working there and seeing behind the scenes of small business ownership inspired me to own my own business. I chose to start in the shipping industry because of my previous work experience.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) My why is my kids, Addison and Brady. They motivate me to do my best in everything and I want them to see that they can achieve anything they put their mind to.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? The best piece of advice I have received was that customer service is the most important aspect of your business. Whether a customer spends $1 or $1,000, I always try to provide the best customer service possible. Customer service is what people will always remember about your business.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? This past year, COVID caused many delays in the shipping industry. I understand the importance of getting customers' items to their destination in a timely manner, so I worked hard to keep my customers informed of any major changes and used my experience with different carriers to choose the right service for them.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? My proudest achievement thus far would be when I purchased my store. It had been a long-term goal of mine.
What’s next for you in your career? We are in the early stages of purchasing our second location and also looking into some investment properties.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Make sure the business you are in is one you are passionate about and you're not just in it for the money.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? I think investing in our youth is what will benefit our community the most in the long run. I want to take the success of my business and give back to youth programs in our community.
Social media contact information: Postnet (Bakersfield, CA) on Facebook
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? Prior to owning my own business, I thought that having the ability to make your schedule meant that you would have a lot more free time. While I do have the freedom to make my own schedule, even when I leave the store, my work isn’t over. As a business owner, I am constantly thinking about how I can improve my business, how I can better serve my customers and how I can better lead my employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.