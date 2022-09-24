Name: Bryan Easter
Age: 38
Occupation: High school administrator and PBVUSD School Board trustee
Immediate family: Wife Heather, son Gavin, 7, and daughter Briar, 3
How would you describe yourself in five words? Faith. Family. Commitment. Community. Coffee.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? Born and raised in Bakersfield for 38 years. Began my teaching career at Thompson Junior High, which I attended in the late '90s.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? Listen more than you speak. Two ears and one mouth means you were designed to use your ears twice as much!
How did you get to your current position? I am starting my 17th year in education and six years ago I decided to move beyond the classroom into a leadership position as a school site administrator. Currently I am a high school assistant principal and have been privileged to work with many great leaders and mentors in education that have pushed me to continually pursue new opportunities.
In 2020, I also ran during the general election for one of the school board seats for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. PBVUSD was the district where I attended grades K through 8, where I taught for nine years and where my children attend school. I am dedicated to the local educational systems and structures that serve our students, and I take a great deal of pride in ensuring that students and families have the most rewarding and excellent experience as they learn.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? Finding groups of students to personally mentor no matter what school site or position I am in.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? As a young boy and teenager, I struggled to stay focused and stay out of trouble. I was surrounded by many incredible people in addition to my parents who helped raise me and pushed me toward maturity. Without these relationships in my life, I truly believe I wouldn't be where I am today. By serving students and community families, I am simply paying forward the mentorship, learning experiences and care that was afforded to me over many years.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Our community is a big city with a small city type of connectedness. It is amazing to see over 50 school districts partner together in various ways to produce academic success. However, throughout the past decade, the school and family partnership has dwindled at a rapid pace. This has been exacerbated through the pandemic and I believe our educational community at large needs to focus on restoring the strong partnerships families once had with their students' schools.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I have personally mentored students through the Grizzly Academy (alternative educational site through the California National Guard). I have volunteered with organizations like Flood Ministries and the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter. More recently I partnered with our home church, Valley Baptist, to host an Educators Prayer Night as teachers were preparing to begin the school year in the middle of the pandemic.
Staying rooted and committed to Bakersfield is important to my family and, as many leave the area for new opportunities and other living environments, my wife and I have the firm belief that staying committed to this community is critical in maintaining a bright future ahead.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? Bakersfield is growing quickly and my hope is that we can maintain the small-city connectedness while expanding opportunities to our children and youth so that they can continue to make Bakersfield a great place to live, work and serve as they grow and mature into adulthood.
What is your favorite quote? "Greatness pulls mediocrity into the mud. Get out there and get after it." — David Goggins
