Name: Bianca Torres
Age: 32
Occupation/Business: Operations manager
Hometown: Bakersfield
Tell us how you got into your field. In June 2020, I applied as a volunteer at the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical as a research assistant. There, I obtain consent from patients to conduct research studies and collect the requisite data to conduct valley fever research. In this capacity, I perform observational and clinical trials for this research, including COVID-19 studies during the current pandemic.
The dire local COVID-19 and valley fever statistics, which negatively impacted the underserved, are what fueled me to join the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force. It was my opportunity and obligation to help and educate our community during these difficult times. I attended a meeting with task force members Dr. Greg Hirokawa and Norma Rojas. We discussed the importance of mental health, especially during the uncertain times of the pandemic, and decided to create a COVID-19 hotline with mental health as a component. At the time, Kern County residents were losing their jobs, homes, businesses and having trouble coping with the stress of the pandemic. Dr. Hirokawa compiled a list of 10 psychologists who agreed to offer free 30-minute consultations.
Once the telephone hotline concept was formalized, a comprehensive directory of resources provided in Kern County was created, providing updated information on COVID-19, tests (and later) vaccination sites, homeless shelters, and free medical services, to name a few. The areas of assistance provided were gradually developed during the first few months as callers were affected by the virus in various ways. I also prepared responses to questions a caller may present and the type of information our operators can provide based upon their specific needs. Pleased with the premade responses, Dr. Hirokawa proposed that I manage the hotline as I had the proper knowledge and tools to succeed. He provided our staff with basic mental health training so that our operators could offer callers various stress coping mechanisms prior to connecting with a counselor.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) As Anne Frank wrote, “No one ever became poor by giving.” The number of people in our community who need support and assistance keeps me going. I look forward to waking up each day to something new and continuing to provide support and guidance to those in need.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? Best advice I have ever received was from my Nino (godfather) before I left for college. He said, “Read everything your professors give you no matter how small the assignment; read everything assigned and optional as everything is important.” This advice I carry with me and pass it on often. One must constantly extend their breadth of knowledge. As the manager of our mental health hotline, I consistently read articles and keep abreast with the coronavirus developments to keep our community safe and provide the most updated information to callers.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome? Having to dispel misinformation that is being disseminated about the coronavirus and the vaccine. My goal with every caller is to provide a safe and balanced haven, open to discussion and to provide the necessary information they need to decide their options.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far? I had a caller cry over the phone with gratitude that I was there to speak to and listen to the individual on Christmas day. This person was suffering from anxiety, PTSD and depression from isolation. Something as simple as allowing them to speak and listen meant the world to them. They called back and decided to take my advice and seek professional help with our counselors. Truly, this service has become the most rewarding experience of my life. I am pleased that I can offer some guidance during these dark days to the people of our community.
What’s next for you in your career? I hope to begin medical school soon. My dream is to return to the valley to offer health care to our underserved and economically disadvantaged residents. I hope to continue to educate and engage with community members to enhance the place we call home.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield? Get involved in your community! We have so many community leaders who have so much wisdom and guidance to offer. In my opinion, a major part of life must include helping others.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall? Stress, anxiety and depression are all mental-health issues that have significantly increased during the pandemic. Many individuals feel that matters are spinning out of control and they lack the ability to reel in their problems. This is when professional help is needed. Our helpline has continued to help those in Kern County with the distribution of facts and resources. It is my belief that my efforts have helped improve Bakersfield in moving toward a happier and healthier community.
Social media contact:
- IG: Kernlatinocovid19taskforce
- FB: Kern County Latino Covid-19 Task Force
What is one thing you wish you would have known before starting your career? How vital it is to be bilingual in this county. I use it every day in my interactions with people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.