Name: Ashley Davis
Age: 27
Occupation/Business: electrical engineer/ Aera Energy
Hometown: Warner Robins, Ga.
Why did you move to Bakersfield? I moved to Bakersfield to start my career at Aera Energy. I interned for Aera for four summers while I was in college. Each summer I got to spend time working at Aera and living in Bakersfield. I grew to love both the company and the city and knew Bakersfield was where I wanted to start my career.
Tell us how you got into your field. It’s a long story …. I was inspired to pursue a career in engineering and in the oil and gas industry after learning how essential engineering and the industry is to everyday life and how many people benefit from this industry. Growing up I really did not know a lot about engineering or the oil and gas industry. I grew up in the small town of Warner Robins, Ga. Most people in Warner Robins worked as teachers, agriculturalists or in jobs on the Air Force base. I didn’t know anyone in the oil industry, and I was not regularly surrounded by people who discussed the industry. I didn’t see a pumping unit until I was 20 years old. As far as engineering is concerned, I’d heard of engineers growing up, but I had no idea what engineers did. Growing up I thought being an engineer was a guy thing because when people spoke about engineers, they always spoke about them in reference to boys.
Needless to say, a career in engineering or the oil and gas industry was not on my radar. I was introduced to both engineering and the oil and gas industry when I was a senior in high school. My adviser encouraged me to apply for the Cooperative Developmental Energy Program Scholarship. The goal of this program was to increase the number of minorities and women in the energy industry. Through this scholarship program I was encouraged to pursue a degree in engineering, and I was introduced to several oil and gas companies that were partners with the program.
Aera Energy was one of those companies. I interned for Aera for four summers. I was impressed by how passionate Aera employees were about producing oil and gas that not only benefited their community, but surrounding communities as well. From Aera I learned that working in the oil and gas industry gives you the opportunity to have a positive impact on many people’s lives both directly and indirectly. After I graduated with my degree in engineering, I knew I wanted to start my career in the oil and gas industry, and more specifically at Aera Energy.
What is your "why?" (Why do you get out of bed every morning and do what you do?) It gives me great joy to help and give back to others. I can help others both through my career and through community service. Waking up every morning and going to work to help produce the oil that benefits not only Bakersfield, but surrounding communities in California, is very satisfactory. I also have a passion for education and helping young people prepare for life after high school. Having the opportunity to give back to the Bakersfield community through volunteerism and community service makes me excited to get up every day.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? The best advice I’ve ever received is to give yourself time and enjoy the journey. Being a young professional and having several goals for your career, it’s easy to get frustrated and feel overwhelmed as you adjust to your new career. It’s important to be kind to yourself and give yourself time to learn and grow. Don’t be so hard on yourself and don’t put pressure on yourself to be perfect all the time. Don’t spend all your time and energy dwelling on where you are trying to go. It’s important to celebrate the growth and progress you have made.
What is the biggest challenge in the marketplace/business that you’ve overcome?
If I am honest, the biggest challenge I have had to overcome to date is developing confidence in my abilities and what I bring to the table. When I first started my career, I found myself constantly second guessing myself and this self-doubt hindered me from expressing myself. I’ve had to put a lot of time into developing the confidence I need to be successful. Having great parents and mentors has really helped me to work to overcome this challenge.
What is your proudest achievement of your career thus far?
My proudest achievement in my career thus far has been becoming the chair of the Aera Black Employee Network. ABEN has had a decade-long history of working within Aera to promote inclusion and diversity, and giving back to the Bakersfield community through volunteerism and community service. I am proud to have the opportunity to aid in continuing ABEN’s contributions.
What’s next for you in your career?
I plan to continue learning and growing and using my knowledge to help produce the oil California needs.
What advice would you give to other young professionals and entrepreneurs in Bakersfield?
I would give them the same advice that was given to me: Don’t rush the journey. It takes time to improve and progress throughout your career. Don’t set unrealistic expectations for self, don’t expect perfection from yourself, and use your mistakes as learning opportunities. Be kind to yourself and allow time for growth and development. A co-worker once told me that you must look at your career like eating an apple. You can’t eat an apple in one bite. Eating an apple takes time and you get it done one bite at a time.
How do you hope to help improve Bakersfield, or bring to the community overall?
I have a passion for education and dedicate my free time to mentorship and helping Bakersfield students prepare for college and careers in STEM. I hope to continue this volunteer work and continue to find new avenues to help fund scholarships for Bakersfield students attending college.
