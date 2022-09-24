Name: Anthony Romo
Age: 39
Occupation: Vice president of enrollment and graduate services for San Joaquin Valley College, co-owner of Finish Line Bikes
Immediate family: Husband Christian Romo; sons Nathaneal, 7, and Enzo, 5, and daughter Gianna, 4; dogs Biscuit and Campy
How would you describe yourself in five words? Dedication, strength, passion, resilient and motivation.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? If you are not from here, what brought you to town? I moved to Bakersfield in 2010 after my husband was recruited by Oxy as a recruiter. I relocated with AppleOne to the Bakersfield area and shortly after I began working for San Joaquin Valley College as a career services manager. We briefly relocated to Ontario, Calif., in 2019, but my husband was recruited back within seven months to lead the talent acquisition department for Bolthouse Farms.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? "Never settle for second best." This has nothing to do with winning, but everything to do with the standards you set for yourself and what you put in front of you to achieve.
How did you get to your current position? I have been with SJVC for 12 years now. I was brought into SJVC as the career services manager. After developing a successful team in the Bakersfield market, I was promoted to the corporate office as a specialist, which supported graduate employment for all of 17 locations in California. Within a year, I was granted a promotion to director of graduate services. The promotion to vice president of enrollment and graduate services took place in year six, where I lead in the following verticals: admissions, financial services and career services.
In 2021, my husband and I saw an opportunity to purchase a Bakersfield landmark Finish Line Bikes. We just celebrated our one-year anniversary after the Bradley family passed on their 38-year legacy.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? I have three proud achievements that continue to motivate me. The first is being the first in my family to obtain a master's degree. Education is a vehicle for change, and I hope to inspire others to continue their personal and professional growth through education.
The next is being the first Hispanic LGBTQIA+ member of the senior leadership team at SJVC. The level of influence I have on others does not escape me and I know the difference I can make on employees and the communities we support in California.
Finally, becoming a co-owner of a 38-year legacy, Finish Line Bikes. Bakersfield has a very active community, and I'm proud of the impact it has on mental and physical health.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? This all starts with family. My family is one of the most motivating factors that keep me inspired. My grandfather showed me dedication, my mother showed me strength, my husband showed me passion, and my children show me resilience. I apply these in all that I do. With that, the motivation of my students and the Bakersfield cycling community show me what is possible.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Being part of the LBGTQIA + community left me with many fears about moving to the Central Valley, but my family and I have been welcomed with open arms. The people in our community are simply different; they have massive hearts, and a strong sense of community. It is one of the main reasons why we choose to raise my children here.
Education continues to be an area of opportunity in our community, moreover, from LGBTQIA+ issues to accessing education for the medical and trades is paramount. The owner of SJVC, Mike Perry, once told me, "Everyone is going to have different views and opinions, but what is important is that we all come to the table."
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I have had the opportunity to be a part of a few different groups in Bakersfield. With Bakersfield's rich Italian and agriculture community, I was an executive board member for the Italian Heritage Dante Association. I have been a licensed foster parent and adoptive parent through Kern County where I support our foster youth through various activities.
I have also had an opportunity to be a panelist at Cal State Long Beach and Whitter College with PFLAG to discuss LGBTQIA+ issues. Our bike shop is involved with CASA Superhero run every October, host community Cycology Clinics, and a proud partner with Bike Bakersfield.
One of my early mentors, Harry Yessian, vice principal of my high school always said, "We are as strong as our weakest link," which motivated me to build strong community allies.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? After living in Bakersfield for over a decade I have found it is one of California's best-kept secrets. As a very active member of government relations at SJVC, I am meeting with several elected officials throughout the United States to discuss issues in education and in our communities.
Many have absolutely no idea of the contributions Bakersfield and the valley have to agriculture, water, oil, education and even music. Our community puts food on the tables of every American, SJVC RT program produces the largest number of RT graduates in the state as of 2020 to fight the pandemic, Kern County provides more than half of the California oil supply, Bakersfield has the largest municipal bike path in the nation, which shows our dedication to both mental and physical health.
While it might be great to keep these a secret, a lack of recognition keeps us from access to resources and funding needed for our community to help us grow. I would love for our beautiful community and people to truly be recognized for their enormous contributions.
What is your favorite quote? "You can do anything you set your mind to." My mother used to say this all the time growing up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.