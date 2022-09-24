Bakersfield Life is pleased to present the 2022 class of 20 Under 40.
These 20 individuals are achieving greatness in their community, careers and families. They are going the extra mile — and then some. Their contributions and commitment to others are inspiring.
Nominations poured in from readers who took the time to lay out the qualities and attributes that make their nominee worthy of selection. From there, three editors, each working independently, reviewed all nominees. While there was widespread consensus on who should be selected, there were a few ties for the executive editor to break.
Congratulations to all! May you continue to achieve success in your lives, and in your efforts on behalf of this place we all call home.
