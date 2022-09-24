Name: Amy Thelen
Age: 37
Occupation: Senior vice president of city expansion at Bitwise Industries
Immediate family: Wife Michelle Thelen; 2-year-old twins Jack and Addy; and Dachshund River
How would you describe yourself in five words? Loyal, sociable, empathetic, adaptable, open-minded.
How long have you lived in Bakersfield? Like many people I've grown up with, I'm a boomerang. I was born and raised here, moved away to San Diego for college and grad school, spent an additional few years in other places and returned for good in 2017.
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? Both of my parents are full of great advice, however, I'd say it came from my mom. "Make all the mistakes in the world, especially ones that make you grow as a person. We're human and we're supposed to make mistakes, but never make a mistake that is life-altering and that you can't come back from." This advice allowed me to feel comfortable taking risks in life but also kept me grounded.
How did you get to your current position? One part luck, one part fantastic mentorship and one part saying yes to as many opportunities as possible. I've also had the good fortune of working for people who were not only mentors but believed in me so much that they continued to take chances on me, allowing me to grow into new leadership opportunities.
What is your proudest achievement of your career? Reaching the position and company I'm in right now. The daily work that I get to be a part of is not only transforming the cities we're in but it's literally transforming the lives of thousands of individuals by empowering them with the skills necessary to change their lives forever.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I have a fantastic support system and I want to create the best life that I can for my family. Having children has made me view the world through an entirely new lens. My focus has shifted from being rather narrow to thinking more about how I want my children to view the world as a whole and how I can play a part in making it a better place for them.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Bakersfield has always seemed like home to me. We have some of the greatest people in the world living here. Relationships tend to run deep and to me, relationships are what makes life worth living, which says a lot about the people that make up our community. In terms of change, I think we've been doing a fantastic job over the last decade by bringing life to our urban core and I'd like to see that continue.
Where do you hope to see Bakersfield/Kern County in five years? Professionally, I'd like to see the technology industry recognized in the top three industries for job creation within Kern County.
Personally, I'd love to see Smart City concepts adopted more broadly throughout the city/county as the technologies adopted to create smart cities have been proven to improve the general quality of life for the city's inhabitants. These often include improvements to transportation, social services, infrastructure, health care, efficiency, air quality, energy distribution and a number of other items that affect the lives of our residents and visitors.
What is your favorite quote? "Don't be afraid to do something just because you're scared of what people are going to say about you. People will judge you no matter what."
