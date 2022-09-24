Name: Alex N. Dominguez
Age: 28
Occupation: Water attorney at Klein DeNatale Goldner
Immediate family: Fiancee Jordan Ezquerro (soon to be Jordan Dominguez!)
What is the best piece of advice you've ever received? Always come prepared. Always come with a plan. If you don't someone else will.
How did you get to your current position? Abercrombie & Fitch. Seriously! My first internship was with Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard. Like most internships, that position was unpaid; so, I still had to find a job. I applied all over town, and the only place that would work with my BC schedule and my internship with Supervisor Maggard was Abercrombie & Fitch at the Valley Plaza. While I look back now and laugh at that kid who wore skinny jeans, tight shirts, and way too much cologne, I couldn't have done it without that first job. That $400 a month bought my first suit and countless tanks of gas to get me to and from where I needed to be.
Without it, I may not have been able to complete my internship. And that means I may not have ever met Michael Bowers and Gaby Gonzales (then Castaneda) who helped me land a paying job with Congressman David Valadao. Life today would be a lot different had I not taken that seemingly embarrassing job at Abercrombie & Fitch.
How do you find inspiration to do what you do? I would not be where I am today without my friends, my family, and my fiancee. Each step along my journey, I have needed help. And each time I have reached out, there was someone in the community willing to lend a hand. I think about a lot of those people as I write this, like Kevin Burton, Jeff Flores, Jimmy Yee, Melissa Frank, Dr. Thomas Wallace and Joe Hughes. These are all people that chose to support me and mentor me throughout my education and career. Without their help, I would not be the leader I am today. And of course, none of this would be possible without the support of my parents.
They are the hardest-working people I know. They have sacrificed so much for me and my sister to be successful. In 2009, our family was hit head on by a drunken driver. My mother suffered the brunt of the blow. But, I kid you not, as soon as the doctors let her, she went right back to work and has been working ever since. All to make sure we had enough.
Finally, how can I not mention my fiancee? Jordan and I have been together for nearly eight years. She has carried me at my lows and humbled me at my highs. She is my best friend. That is why I am so excited to make her my wife in just a few short weeks! What I mean to say by all this is that I find inspiration in my people. I owe my success to these people. So I work hard every day to make them proud.
What do you love most about the community? Where do you see the greatest need for change or improvement? Our community is great because of the people who live here. Bakersfield and Kern County make hardworking, compassionate and bright people.
During my first week at Ole Miss for law school, I walked into a local shop and was greeted by the owner. He noticed that my accent wasn't "local." So we began talking about where I was from. After he heard "Bakersfield," he gave me his card and his personal cell phone number saying that, if I needed a barber, a dentist, heck, a place to enjoy Thanksgiving, that I should give him a call. He explained that his daughter's best friend was from Bakersfield and that she couldn't have been a sweeter, more intelligent girl. That one experience with Bakersfield gave him enough confidence to open his arms to me.
While this is just one anecdote, it's evidence of how our reputation precedes us. While everyone seems to have an opinion about our community, the people who know us, know us. And that's pretty darn special.
What local organizations or groups are you involved with? Why is it important to give back to the community? I currently serve as chairman of the Young Lawyer Section of the Kern County Bar Association and president of the BC Alumni Association. Additionally, I am a member of the board of directors of both the Kern County Museum Foundation and the Kern County Farm Bureau. I know this sounds like a lot … and it is, but I've always told myself "it's better to be busy than bored."
