The city of Bakersfield has launched its most recent Clean City Initiative effort.
According to a news release from the city, clean-up teams have been established, whose objective will be to improve the look and quality of life in Bakersfield.
The new teams will respond to calls for service through the Bakersfield Mobile app, as well as provide regular clean-up of “hot spot” areas and address other community-focused clean-up efforts as directed by city staff, the news release stated.
The clean-up teams are part of agreements with the California Highway Adoption Company and the Bakersfield Homeless Center, and will provide litter and illegal dumping abatement services.
The city said it’s been a community goal for several years to improve the “first impression” of Bakersfield for visitors. The belief is that finding ways to reduce illegal dumping as well as littering in streets, alleys, major city access points and in public areas will be a point of emphasis for the initiative.
Funded by Measure N, the program includes enhanced litter abatement activities, enforcement components, as well as establishing more convenient opportunities for the community to dispose of bulky waste items, the city said.