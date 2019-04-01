Kern Schools Federal Credit Union is considering expanding geographically and broadening the types of services it offers.
The Bakersfield-based financial institution — the county’s largest by total assets — released a statement Monday that it is looking at serving additional Central Valley counties besides Kern.
The statement said Kern Schools has been exploring the potential expansion alongside a proposal to change its name. The name change is no longer being actively considered, officials said.
There was no word on where the credit union might expand to or what new type of services it might decide to offer. Its website states the credit union makes home and auto loans among an array of products and services, including wealth management.
“Kern Schools Federal Credit Union is considering an expansion of services to our current members as well as to other counties in the Central Valley,” the institution said by email. “For this reason, Kern Schools recently launched ‘exploratory’ research designed to gauge member and community reaction to a potential name change — one that would appeal to both our Kern County member base as well as to potential members in other counties. Again, this research is strictly exploratory in nature.”
President and CEO Steve Renock declined to elaborate.
KSFCU board member Joe Drew said the proposal to expand has not been "solidified" to the point it can be brought to the board. He said any such expansion would require approval by state and federal regulators.
The main benefits of such a move, he said, would be to raise money for improving the credit union's electronic services, such as protecting it from cyber theft or automating certain functions. Just adding members is probably not enough of an incentive to move forward, he added.
"What we’re interested in is ensuring that we stay competitive and capable and capitalized," Drew said.
Founded in 1940, Kern Schools reports it has about 160,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, 10 offices and more than 400 employees.
Another local financial institution, Bakersfield-based Mission Bank, announced last month it will expand to California's Central Coast. That move followed a recent move to open an office in Stockton.
(1) comment
Gee, maybe they’ll “expand” back out to Ridgecrest, a community they abandoned over a decade ago. It was great when they told their loyal members that we could drive to Bakersfield for any services we needed. Good luck to any other communities who look for them to provide services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.