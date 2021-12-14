You have permission to edit this article.
Bakersfield College waiving parking fees for spring semester; permit still needed

Online Classes-1 (copy)

Bakersfield College is usually busy, but in this March photo, its Panorama campus was closed.

 Photo courtesy Sonya Christian

As a temporary COVID-19 relief measure, Bakersfield College is again offering student parking permits at no cost to enrolled students for the Spring 2022 semester only, according to a BC news release.

Students should visit the Bakersfield College website at www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/parking to obtain a permit now.

Valid student parking permits are required to park in any student lot on any Bakersfield College campus. On the main Panorama campus, these include P3, P6, P7 and P8 and designated parking at the downtown Weill Institute, Delano campus and BC Southwest, officials said.

