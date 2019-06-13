You are getting ready to send your book out into the world. With so many publishing options currently available, how do you know which avenue to take? Should you get an agent and submit to a traditional publishing house? Should you self-publish, or should you use a small press specializing in niche markets? How can you recognize a reputable publisher, and what are the warning signs of those you should avoid?
Author Esther Hatch is coming to Bakersfield to share the success she has found and what she has learned while traveling the “middle road” of publishing. For many writers, including you, this may be the best path!
Join the Writers of Kern for breakfast on Saturday for Esther’s presentation, Publishing with a Small Press: Why the Middle Road Just Might be the Right Road. We will take a close look at the pros and cons of small press publishing as Esther outlines:
Advantages: Agents may not be required, quicker publishing timeline, close knit group of people you come to know and the ability to hit a niche market.
Disadvantages: Smaller press runs, smaller budgets, and perhaps less advertising and marketing than you might desire
Find out more about Esther at https://estherhatch.com/ and https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18179883.Esther_Hatch
