There are perhaps 100,000 ballots still to be counted in Kern County as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county's top elections official.
"We are still sorting through the hundreds of bags of provisional and vote by mail ballots that came in from poll sites last night," Kern County Auditor-Controller and Registration of Voters Mary Bedard wrote in an email Wednesday.
Bedard called the numbers a "rough estimate" and said a better estimate will be available Friday, but the actual number may not be known until next week.
Bedard wrote that 128,432 ballots had been received prior to last Friday and tabulated. Those were the first results released by the county Tuesday night.
Another 16,702 regular votes were cast at the polls Tuesday, Bedard said, meaning those voters surrendered their vote-by-mail ballot in order to cast an in-person vote.
However, another 30,000 to 40,000 voters who showed up to the polls cast provisional ballots, she said, due to not surrendering their ballots or because they were registering to vote on-site, which triggers a provisional ballot to be cast. Those votes have yet to be processed.
In addition, about 50,000 mail-in ballots that arrived on Saturday and Monday are being processed and have not yet been tabulated, she said. And mail-in ballots that arrived or were dropped off in-person on Tuesday also have not yet been processed.
The question of how many ballots have yet to be processed is a burning one for local elections observers and political party leaders.
Christian Romo, head of the Kern County Democratic Party, called it the "question of the day."
Ken Weir, chairman of the Kern County Republican Party's Central Committee, said earlier Wednesday he believed "thousands" of ballots have yet to be counted.
A large number of uncounted ballots could explain some eye-popping local results so far — such as the narrow margin between presidential candidates in Kern. President Donald Trump is currently leading in Kern by about 2,000 votes, with 50 percent of the vote compared to Democrat Joe Biden's 48 percent. In 2016, Trump garnered 53 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton's 40 percent and won by 30,000 votes.
But so far only 143,000 Kern County votes have been reported for president in yesterday's election whereas about 240,000 were cast for president in 2016. Likewise, in 2012, 210,000 votes were cast for president and in 2008 there were 230,000 votes cast.
Similarly, about 48,00 votes were cast in the 32nd Assembly District race in 2016, which is a district completely contained in Kern County, whereas Wednesday's results show only about 27,000 votes tallied so far.
Votes tallied late in the elections process are often thought to favor Democrats but it would be surprising if Trump doesn't pick up many more votes in Kern County.