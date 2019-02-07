Three Kern County cities — Arvin, Taft and California City — made the 50 worst cities to live list according to a study conducted by 24/7 Wall Street.
More than a dozen measures were taken into account, including crime, widespread poverty, weak job markets and little or nothing for entertainment.
Some anecdotes from the article:
Arvin, listed at No. 47: “With 1,071 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents, Arvin is the most dangerous city in the broader Bakersfield metro area.”
Taft, listed as No. 42: “The median home value in Taft is just $150,100 — well below the median home value nationwide of $193,500….There were 884 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in Taft in 2017, more than double the national violent crime rate of 383 per 100,000 people.”
California City, listed as No. 3: "Over the past five years, the average unemployment rate in city was 10.7 percent, according to Census estimates. Over the same period, employment in the city fell by 11.3 percent. This lack of jobs likely contributes to the city’s 29.9 percent poverty rate, which is more than double that of the U.S. as a whole."
Other Central Valley communities to make the list include No. 48 Orange Cove, No. 30 is Corcoran, No. 21 is Firebaugh and No. 1 Mendota.
Let's see. One city has an immature wannabe socialist as a Mayor and another city is the Metn Capital of the world. Shocker
