The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Bakersfield will take place Saturday morning at The Park at RiverWalk. Registration starts at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in hundreds of communities and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The local walk raised more than $80,000 last year.
•••
Police Chief Lyle Martin will be serving as the host for lunch at The Guild House next week.
Residents are invited to join Martin for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the restaurant, 1905 18th St. The lunch will consist of tomato madrilene soup, port saltimbocca and coconut sour cream cake.
To make a reservation, call 325-5478.
